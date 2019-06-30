With Rada, students are taking charge

Peter Ngila

Navigating university education can be hard, given the transition from high school, where every move is controlled by a set of rules. This move can be both exhilarating and terrifying as freshers try out their new-found independence.

To help students adopt to campus life riddled with ‘adult’ challenges, a group of the University of Nairobi (UoN) students have turned to technology and come up with an app, Rada. The 16 students hope to address numerous issues including mental health, finances, sexual reproductive health, alcoholism and drug use and abuse.

Joseph King’ori, one of the students behind the app, says they borrowed from what affects students on campus. “The UoN professional team supporting us provided us with experts in the fields involved. We developed the app because, as a college student, whenever you have a problem, the first place you are likely to seek help from would likely be a phone,” King’ori adds that initially, 71 students downloaded the app, but now the number has risen to 251. Kingo’ri adds that they opted to add counsellors onto Rada to help students navigate through complex matters, especially since most students don’t like physically visiting counsellors. The app, upon its launch recently during Innovation Week at UoN, is expected to be at first rolled out to the UoN students, with plans to extend to other universities and institutions of higher learning in the country and the larger East African region.

Vital partnership

So far, the app is limited to UoN as it requires a student’s credentials for one to sign in. Once on the platform, students can read what’s happening on campus and can access counselling services from one of the four counsellors on the app, with the option of personally meeting them.

King’ori also says that after fixing any inconsistencies in the current version, they’re planning to roll it out to the Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology and Kenyatta University and subsequently to other universities across East Africa.

Interestingly, none of the students behind Rada studies has anything to do with Information Technology (IT). Prof Walter Jaoko, one of the university faculty members in the app’s development, says they decided to expose non-IT students to a different skill and opportunity.

“Rada was actually informed by a study we did on the challenges of campus life. We will keep modifying it over time and keep it in line with emerging student issues. Since the issues faced by students at UoN are universal, we are planning to extend the app to other campuses,” Prof Jaoko says, adding that to develop the app, the UoN team sought help from partners such as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) and subsequently got recommendations from the Ministry of Health.

Issa Khalid, the app’s student-designer, explains the word ‘Rada’ is a Sheng phrase used by students to ask each other, ‘what’s up?’ “I came up with the question in the design to attract students,” says the third year Bachelor in Design student.

Topical issues

Khalid, who developed the app with the help of Ken Mwenda Gitari, 26, also a Design student, maintains the importance of colours in the logo. “Blue doesn’t necessarily symbolise the colours of UoN; it actually signifies calmness, strength, success and truth. I also used black and pink,” he adds.

Prof Julius Ogeng’o, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic Affairs at the University of Nairobi, says it is exciting Rada addresses topical issues affecting students. “I’m also excited by the fact the app is developed by the University students. It’s also exciting the app is easily accessible always.”

According to the University of Nairobi student president Ann Mvurya, Rada has come to help students attain their full academic capability. “When I was called to be the ambassador for Rada, I was excited because it’s an initiative undertaken by the students. Since assuming office, I have been faced with the question: what’s wrong with our youth?” she says, urging the creators to extend the app to other campuses.

The students have been developing the app since April 2018, with most of the time going to revisions and modification.