Wildebeests now leave the Mara

An estimated two million wildebeests, which had migrated to Masai Mara National Reserve from Serengeti Park in Tanzania two weeks ago, have all returned to Serengeti.

The wild animals returned last weekend because of lack of enough grass in the Mara savannah, conservationists say. The gnus are now in the northern side of Serengeti, heading towards Arusha.

Hundreds of tourists from different parts of the world who had arrived to watch this year’s annual migration, which started a month early, are a disappointed lot. The July to August event, which heralds the annual peak season in the Mara, was in 2007 named a Wonder of the World by by a poll of experts conducted by ABC Television’s Good Morning America.

Hoteliers are worried that the flow of visitors will now be disrupted after the animals made an about-turn to Tanzania. Hotels inside the park had in the last one week recorded brisk business, with some such as Sarova Mara Game Camp, Keekorok Lodge and Serena Mara Lodge recording 100 per cent bed occupancy.

Climate change

“Our guests who came to watch the event are very disappointed. The gnus went back because there is no grass here to sustain them,” says Jackson Soit, head tour guide at Sarova Mara Game Camp. He said the gnus will probably return mid July, but expressed concern that rains in Mara are too erratic to help in quick regeneration of grass.

“The fear is that there is plenty of fodder in Serengeti because of the ongoing rains there. It will make them stay longer than up to mid-next month,” says Soit.

Dickson Kaelo, the CEO of Kenya Conservation Association, says it is the first time the gnus have crossed into the Mara then backtracked mid-season, partly blaming it on climate change.

“If the grass in the Mara is not enough, they could have dispersed to conservancies and settlements neighbouring the reserve. However, since climate change became real, migration patterns have changed,” he says.

Worse, he says, it will take time for the gnus to turn back now that they are heading deep inside Serengeti, adding that they might return to Mara after the traditional high season is over.

Television crews

Every year around this time, the wildebeest arrive in Mara to graze and mate and return to Serengeti between late September and early October to calve. Wildebeests need plenty of grass and water because they graze both during the day and at night.

Last year, the migration delayed for about six weeks because of the delayed start of the dry season in Serengeti. And when the gnus finally assembled on the banks of the Mara River ready to cross, rangers from Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) lit wild fires to delay or prevent the migration.

Gnus in Loita plains in Kenya are set to migrate to the park mid next month. When both migrations (from Serengeti and from Loita) happen, about 2.8 million wildebeests teem the sprawling reserve. It is also the time when lions, hyenas, leopards and cheetahs congregate in the world famous reserve.

Television crews from international news outlets who arrived earlier this month have been camping along the Mara River crossing points to relay the event to their audience abroad. “Arrivals will now be affected. There will be cancellations,” says Ben Kipeno, a proprietor of a high-end tented camp outside the Mara Conservancy, a favourite of tourists from South America.

Kipeno says the majority of tourists who have trooped in to watch the early migration were Chinese. He expects the big cats, which move into the reserve from conservancies and settlement areas to prey on herbivores, would leave, further disappointting tourists.

Though big cats are territorial animals, some follow the wildebeests and zebras to and from Serengeti through Sand River. “When these animals arrive, game drives become easy because visitors manage to view virtually all animals near their residences. Now tour guides and drivers will drive long distances to satisfy their clients,” says Kipeno.

Migration inconsistent

Nick Murero, the chairman of Narok Environment and Wildlife Forum and also the Mara-Serengeti Ecosystem Coordinator for Lake Victoria Basin, says the changing migration pattern bodes ill for the future of the spectacular event. “These are signs that migration will in the next few years be a thing of the past. In the past six years, studies have shown that migration has not been consistent,” warns Murero.

The end of the event, he says, will also be the end of Mara as a premier tourist destination. Because of destruction of Mau forest, the water catchment for Mara River, gnus have in recent years been wading through the river, a departure from the dramatic diving sessions into the crocodile-infested waters of the past. “The event is no longer spectacular because of dropping water levels,” says Murero.

Njoroge Gichina, the national chairman Tour Guides and Drivers Association, says tour firms had deployed large fleets of vehicles to cater for the big number of visitors rushing to watch the migration. He fears the vans will now be withdrawn until the gnus return.