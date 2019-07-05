Why lodging business is giving boss sleepless nights

Two months into the lodging business and my boss who was waxing lyrical a couple of weeks ago about how it would reap him big profits with minimal investment is beginning to regret what he got himself into.

The idea that was born from the desire to create some ‘quiet resting place for our drunken guests who want to know one another’, and had my boss dream minting quick money from the amorous drunkards at the Swallows Pub.

But there is no quick money in this city, as most business owners will confess. The lodging rooms are empty for the most part of the day, save for the lunch hour, when one or two married men dash for a quick action. Nonetheless, his measly charge of Sh1,000 per hour cannot sustain a serious sex enterprise.

And apart from grappling with low business, badly soiled beddings and frequent fights among sex partners who disagree as soon as they lock their rooms, the boss is annoyed by the influx of mannerless sex peddlers from all corners of the city, who hover around the car park and other dark alleys soliciting for some work.

But there is one incident which I suspect could be what broke the camel’s back. An extremely inebriated couple decided to make out right at the car park where the man had parked his car and were not bothered by the stares of fellow patrons.

“I have had enough of this bull****,” yelled the boss after receiving an image showing the said guests in the thick of things via Whatsapp. “I have constructed these lodgings, but they can’t use them properly, now this bar is getting a bad reputation. I will have to demolish the lodging,” he threatened.

I have worked long enough with my boss, and can tell when he means business. In this case, it is a matter of time before he authorizes the destruction of the ‘sex empire’, before it destroys the business at Swallows.

“It was also a bad idea to have some rooms on top of the bar,” he observed, before adding, “Guests can’t enjoy their drinks here in peace on weekends without being disrupted by funny noises and terribly squeaking beds!”