Why flamingos have fled from the lake

Pollution and rising water levels in Lake Nakuru are the main reasons why flamingos have fled the habitat. Their population, a key tourist attraction in the park, has been dwindling since 2009, from an estimated 1.3 million birds in 2008 to about 6,000 currently. Sewage from Nakuru town is not effectively recycled, hence effluent flowing into the water could explain disappearance of the birds and adds to industrial and chemical waste from factories.

“The situation is dire and needs to be addressed before the lake which is also a bird haven becomes a mere central park,” says James Wakibia, an environment activist in the town.

Launching a Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) aimed at recovering the fortunes of the park last weekend, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) director general John Waweru said Kenyans had poignant memories of the once world attractive Lake Nakuru that was always associated with the long-necked avians.

“I have dispatched a team of research scientists to carry out a situational analysis with a view to identifying areas that needed special attention to bring it back to its former glory,” he said.

Waweru said a flamingo recovery plan, comprehensive water quality and quantity monitoring in the lake and installation of an automatic weather station are some of the areas to be covered.

Several decades ago, up to two million lesser flamingos (maybe a third of the world’s population) could be seen massing in the warm alkaline water to feed on the abundant blue-green algae cultivated by their own droppings. Higher levels of water decrease the alkalinity and there is less algae for the birds. As a result, most of the birds have migrated to other soda lakes – Bogoria, Baringo, Magadi and Simbi.