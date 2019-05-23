Unhealthy things to avoid in quest for health

Losing weight, snatching that waist, getting a six-pack, among other body goals are a desire of many. But people focus too much on the outcomes than the process. Here’s how to avoid those bad goals

1. Focus less on a strict diet

If you want to lose weight, you may be tempted to start a completely new diet from scratch. However, abruptly starting a new diet often results in failure, which can harm your metabolism. Start small. Instead, focus on adjusting your habits in little ways.

2. Avoid the urge to follow any new fad diet

Although fad diets can work great for many people and for a variety of reasons, you should not follow a diet simply because it is new and exciting. You should find a diet that works for you and adapt it to your body type, health and fitness goals. Be cautious about diets that cut out major food groups. These usually aren’t sustainable. If you do make the change, consult a doctor first, and try to do it gradually.

3. Exercise should not be a form of compensation for poor eating

You should not aim to exercise so you can eat more fried chicken, chips, pizza, or other junk food. An exercise plan built around compensating for poor eating habits will not make you healthier. Focus on a well-rounded, healthy diet and a regular exercise routine. Exercise should not be “punishment” for eating something. It should be something you enjoy (or at least tolerate), and that you can feel proud of accomplishing.

4. Aim for moderation rather than perfection

Being a perfectionist in your health goals may end up impeding your progress. If you try to be perfect in your new diet and eating habits, you may end up being so hard on yourself that you give up on the diet entirely. Instead, aim for moderate or small improvements in your diet and try to stick to them.

5. Listen to your body

When you feel hungry, your body is trying to tell you something important. Eat what you need to eat. Pay attention to cravings. What type of food are you craving for? Salt? Fats? Greens? Identify the type of food that your body needs, and look for a reasonably healthy food that fits.

Eat when you’re hungry. If it’s in between meals, try a healthy snack. Don’t eat food that you hate. Instead, go for a healthy food that you can enjoy. You absorb nutrients better when you like what you’re eating. For example, if you like spinach but hate kale, then skip the kale and enjoy a spinach salad.

6. Give yourself one cheat meal a week if you are on a new diet

Instead of eating every meal according to your new diet plan, give yourself a break. By allowing yourself at least one meal where you can eat anything you desire, you will eliminate the feeling that there is no way out. As noted earlier, it is better to aim for improvement, as opposed to perfection, so just try to stick to your diet generally and give yourself a break once a week.

7. Notice if you feel a strong urge to binge on your cheat day

If you are following a strict diet with one day of the week where you allow yourself to eat anything, it is not an excuse to binge on unhealthy food choices. If you feel a strong urge to binge, it may be that your diet is too restrictive. Work on striking a better balance.

8. Build your fitness goals on activities you like

Instead of focusing on getting ripped abdominal muscles, find a sport you like and join the local recreation league. Connect fitness to a hobby you enjoy. If you are a photographer, go for a walk with your camera and take pictures along the way.

Instead of focusing on losing a certain amount of weight, find an activity you enjoy that involves exercise and devote time to this activity. If you enjoy walking in the park, spend more time walking in the park and worry less about the amount of weight you need to lose.

9. Your diet should not negatively impact your social life

You may want to re-evaluate your new diet if it is stopping you from living the kind of life you want to lead. If your new diet is stopping you from attending social events with friends and family, perhaps you should modify your dietary goals so that you can still have a social life.

10. Avoid expecting instant payback

You should avoid the expectation to see instant results from your new fitness routine. Going to the gym three or four times a week should improve your overall condition, if that is your goal, but you are unlikely to notice immediate results such as a six pack or vast amounts of weight loss.