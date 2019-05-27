Tutors in Kitui grapple with new syllabus

Teachers in Kitui county want the Education ministry to fast-track implementation of the new curriculum, saying it has a myriad challenges that need to be addressed if it is to succeed. Most schools in Kitui town have received only three textbooks yet all the subjects need to be taught.

“The curriculum is good but what is needed is for the Ministry to listen to the concerns of the teachers who are the implementing partners. Though we support the system, our voices have to be heard,” said a local primary school head teacher who asked not to be named.

He said his school is implementing the new programme but how to assess the competence of pupils is a challenge. By last week, the school had received textbooks for three subjects—English, Kiswahili and Mathematics. “When the curriculum kicked off, some books had numerous errors. Even after being rectified, they still needed approval from the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD),’’ he said.

He said textbooks for nutrition and hygiene, environmental activities, music, art and craft as well as physical education were yet to reach Kitui town schools, hence defeating smooth start of the curriculum.

Ithookwe Primary School, Kitui Central sub-county head teacher Mutati Mbwika says the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) will only succeed with provision of manpower and adequate training of teachers

“Teachers are the implementing partners and the ministry should direct more resources to hiring of extra teachers and training all of us on the new curriculum, otherwise the initiative will remain a dream,” he says.

Parents ignorant

“There should not be a pull and push between teachers unions and the ministry. Teachers have resolved to adopt the curriculum. What they want is empowerment through provision of learning material and training,” said Museve Primary School head teacher, Mutisya Nguu.

Kambua Nzomo, a parent at Kyemwengi Primary School says parents have no option but to adhere to government directives for their children to get education. “Parents in rural areas are in the dark about changes in education. Their views were not sought and can only accept whatever they are told,” she said.

Osei Tutu, a retired teacher says the new curriculum is better compared to the current 8-4-4 system being phased out which was more academic than practical. “Some pupils cannot make it to secondary schools and colleges but they have talents that can be boosted to make them useful citizens,’’ he added.

Retired education Officer Peter Ndisya says the new curriculum is borrowed from Western countries where success of children in school are based on competence in different fields other than their academic performance in schools and colleges.