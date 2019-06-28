Tranquil at Westwood

During the colonial period, Westlands was a residential district but it has since become a choice location for corporates.

Tucked away at the edge of Karura Forest in Westlands affluent neighbourhood is a boutique hotel, Westwood Hotel. It is off Eldama Ravine road on Peponi Road and is a two-minute drive from Nakumatt Westgate.

Even as on-going road construction has made most parts of Westlands chaotic, Westwood Hotel quietly hides away from all the hustle.

It has a welcoming double height lobby that gives you a tropic feel, almost as if you are in a forest. They went all out with fascinating hardwood artwork of trees on the towering wall that stands between the reception and the accommodation lounge. Right across the reception area is the eye-catching view of Karura Forest courtesy of the floor to ceiling windows.

The winding down stairway behind the reception area that leads to the restaurant has its wall laden with contemporary artwork of some of the buildings that dominate Nairobi’s skyline such as the Times Towers.

Westwood’s restaurant is on the lower floor and opens up into the garden dotted with trees. The way it overlooks the forest makes your meal times not just enjoyable, but therapeutic too. It is perfect for a corporate dinner or even close-knit family gatherings.

A glass door leads to the bar area with more sitting space and directly opposite the bar are more paintings of tuk tuks lined up as though they are waiting to take you on a tour of the Karura Forest.

They have great music selection that plays in the background with fresh air flowing from the trees. You will definitely forget your misery, albeit for the time being.

If you had come in for a quick lunch, you will either be late or miss out entirely on your scheduled appointments. You are definitely going to lose track of time; scientists call it the biophilia hypothesis. There’s also a swimming pool that you could enjoy with friends although it would be best to indulge when the sun comes out.

They have a deck large enough to host intimate dinners like proposals and the like. Dinners at the poolside also sound like a good idea.

Westwood Hotel offers multiple conference rooms as well, and boardrooms for closed-door meetings. The hotel has 30 rooms in varying sizes.

For the fitness enthusiasts, consider taking morning or afternoon runs in Karura Forest.

I found this hidden gem to be such a wholesome experience!