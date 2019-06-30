The teachers the government forgot

Charles Muasya

It is yet another morning in school for James Mungai Njoroge, a braille technician and transcriber at Kitui Central Primary School where he has taught special unit classes for years despite challenges such as going without pay for months.

While his fellow teachers handling normal classes smile all the way to the bank each end month, Njoroge retreats to his two-bedroomed unit in Site Estate in Kitui town empty- handed adding despair to his family of three children. Yet Njoroge undergoes the challenges teachers face including working extra hours to finish the syllabus on time.

What he gets in terms of motivation is a disgrace as the government grants that pay stipends for braille technicians and transcribers is never paid on time and when it arrives, it is diverted to other uses. “I suffer sight impairment and can only do the braille and transcription work to make ends meet. What is happening is denial of our rights to monthly salaries and we can only call for divine intervention,’’ says Njoroge.

At the neighbouring Muslim Primary School, the story is the same for visually handicapped Dominic Mulei. He has toiled for 23 years to make ends meet as a braille technician and transcriber in the school after landing the job in 1995.

Born and brought up in Machakos county, Mulei moved to Kitui soon after completing secondary school in 1994 to look for a job. A friend introduced him to an organisation that had started a braille programme for children with visual handicaps at the school and were looking for somebody with knowledge of braille.

“I had learnt braille at a special unit in the secondary school and just sailed through the interview and landed the job. I was oblivious of not only limited chances of career progression but also payment guidelines,’’ he says.

Mulei started with a salary of Sh3,000 per month paid by the school board of management through a grant from the national government and other partners. Some 23 years later, there has been little change in the payment as currently braille technicians earn a paltry Sh14,000 a month from the grant if available.

Njoroge and Mulei are among 40 members of Braille Technicians and Transcribers Association of Kenya. They are trapped in poverty resulting from irregular payment from the national government grants. For six months now, the technicians spread in primary, secondary schools, colleges and universities have not received a cent despite teaching visually challenged students.

The chairman of the association, James Omondi, who teaches at Nairobi’s Kilimani Primary School, says the situation is untenable as his members can hardly put food on the table for their families. “Our members have visual challenges and like other workers, they have heavy burden of taking care of their children some also living with disabilities,” Omondi told Scholar.

“These people keep calling me but I can do little to alleviate their suffering. The matter is compounded by disabilities which prevent them from engaging in other income-generating activities,” said Omondi.

Repairing machines

He says the association has repeatedly taken up the matter with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the Ministry of Education but what comes out from the meetings are merely promises that something will be done. “Braille technicians get a raw deal from the State in terms of employment yet they work along with TSC teachers, teaching visually impaired children in special units and preparing them for the national examinations,” he said.

Most members of the association have attended a two-year certificate course in braille transcription at the Kenya Institute for the Blind. “I thought the course will put us at par with tutors graduating from teacher training colleges in terms of employment and scheme of service but things have not worked our way. We are still suffering despite the delicate work they do,’’ says Omondi.

Ministry of Education officials at county and Nairobi head offices declined to comment on the matter, saying that only the Education PS Dr Belio Kipsang ­— who was not immediately available — could talk to the press on the plight of these workers.

The association has petitioned the National Assembly to look into the welfare of its members at Kenyatta, Egerton and Maseno universities, Kenya Institute of Special Education, teachers training colleges as well as secondary and primary schools with units for disadvantaged learners.

“The curriculum for blind children is not different from that of other pupils and compels the technicians to follow the school timetable along with other teachers. But there is huge parity in renumeration since braille artisans are left at the mercy of donors, school boards of management and a reluctant Education minstry which often fails to pay the grants,’’ says Omondi.

Although the technicians’ work is skilful and technical and is meant to assist blind pupils excel in examinations, they work under supervision of headteachers. They now want to be paid allowances for typing work in braille, de-brailling the same and repairing the machines. “The ministry should come up with a scheme of service for us and address challenges we face including inadequate pay and facilities,” says Omondi.