The motorised lounge

What does the car do for you?

Basically, it was just meant to be a private car, but due to the public interest, we are now looking towards hiring it out for functions such weddings, video shoots, TV shows and advert shoots, as everyone is dreaming of cruising in it because of its eye-catching customisation, more so on the interior.

Any modifications?

Since it is a camping automobile, we have installed a coffee maker between the co-driver and driver’s seat, there is a fridge compartment, we have adjustable leather massage seats and resting tables. Our next idea is to fit a soothing sound system and later on, make it an impeccable lounge.

Have you taken any road trip with the ride?

Actually, we came with it from Mombasa after acquiring it from the port; that was the first road test. Then another round trip to the equator at Nanyuki, then to Ol Pejeta Conservancy where we camped inside the ride for two nights, then we finalised the trip in Nyeri. It was a lot of fun.

Is there any memorable moment you’ve had with it?

When we were heading to Nyeri a police officer stopped us at a roadblock. What came into our minds was a speeding accusation. But, the cop requested us to open the door so that he can catch a glimpse of the interior. He then thanked and cleared us. I wish all cops would be that kind.

Any drawbacks?

As a matter of fact, no human is perfect; neither is the manufacturer. I have identified some downsides. Only the front windows can open, meaning that those seating at the back fully depend on the air conditioner. If I was the manufacturer, I would have improved on that, since, during hot weather, it becomes uncomfortable. I would also add an extra screen since the passengers seating on the opposite side cannot enjoy watching the screen, making it a one-sided entertainment.

DID YOU KNOW

In 2004, the Volkswagen Caravel won the prestigious International Van of the Year, which is voted by the top editors and journalists from fleet, van and truck publications.