The man mid wifing the new process

Dr Julius Jwan, the Director and Chief Executive Officer at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) is a career educationist. He graduated with a Bachelor of Education Degree from Moi University and taught for six years in high school before moving to a teacher training college as a tutor.

He later moved to Moi University’s School of Human Resource Development where he lectured for more 13 years. Prior to joining KICD, he was Programmes and Technical Services he director at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

Dr Jwan holds a PhD degree in Educational Leadership and Management and a Master of Science Degree in Educational Research Methods, both from the UK. He is also a Master of Philosophy (Mphil) degree holder in Education Communication and Management from Norway and another Master Degree in Linguistics from Moi University.

The career educationist has attended short fellowships courses locally and abroad and has published widely on educational leadership and management in international journals and books. He is the winner of British Educational Leadership, Management and Administration Society (Belmas) Best Doctoral Thesis Award, 2011.

Dr Jwan’s current position at KICD, which was stablished by the government of Kenya on the 14th of January 2013 under an Act of Parliament, is to oversee the evaluation, vetting and approval of the curricular and curriculum support materials for basic and tertiary education.

KICD, which is the Successor of the Kenya Institute of Education (KIE), also offers curriculum-based consultancy services in basic and tertiary education and training.