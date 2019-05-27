Taming women’s silent killer

After caring for cervical cancer survivors in her family, Veronica Mwangi extended this to others so they can beat the disease

Grace Wachira @yaa_grace

A soft-spoken Veronica Mwangi, now in her late forties, was born and raised in Nyeri. Being the firstborn daughter in her family, she did not have a lot of female company. “So when I came across issues that intrigued me, I really had no one to ask, especially when I began to notice that women from my neighbourhood would suffer from some illnesses we did not know about,” she recalls.

Mwangi’s village even came up with code for the reproductive menace. “We used to say ile ugonjwa ya wamama ya Rome (the women’s disease that affects Rome). We had only one mission hospital and the priest was from Italy and since its capital is Rome, we started calling the female genitalia Rome,” she adds.

Her interest was stirred to the point she wanted to pursue medicine. “I really wanted to become a doctor so that I could help ladies suffering from cancer. Biology let me down, so I went on to study meteorology, which became my career until I retired,” she said.

Soft spot

Despite being in a completely different sector altogether, Mwangi still had a soft spot for ailing people. “I got married at a young age and my husband is supportive. All through, when relatives were sick, I looked after them effortlessly. It is something I have always had passion for,” she narrates.

When she retired from her meteorology career, her husband had already seen what she wanted and knew of her passion to help others. “He partnered with someone who had a laboratory and we got equipment that would assist when it came to helping the sick, especially in testing,” she says. Most of the patients had sexually transmitted diseases and others had cancer.

“I started visiting Kenyatta Hospital just to encourage and see how I could help. It was then that I came across a ward where patients who could not foot their bills were ‘detained’,” she says. The ward, Kawangware, had cancer patients. “They were just there, managing their pain and some waiting for their day to come,” she sighed.

Together with three of the patients, they decided to create awareness about the disease. “After I registered Lady Hope Wellness Institute in 2010, we commenced our grassroots visits. We wanted to sensitise women about cervical cancer and encourage them to get tested,” she says.

In April 2011, she visited Naivasha with one of her members. “In September that year, we made a trip to Mwingi where one of our members came from,” Mwangi says. She met the children of the now deceased lady and decided to take things a notch higher and get more members on board.

Accommodating

Financing has not been easy. “It is frustrating knocking on doors and being turned away, so, I reached out to my friends, especially from church. Now, our headquarters are at St Catherine of Sienne, Kitusuru, where we accommodate women when they come to Nairobi for medical check-ups,” she says.

Seventy members later, Mwangi is pleased. “It is the smiles that keep me going. The difference between the first and the fourth or fifth photo make me happy. The change is visible and they keep me going. Our members meet every other Saturday at church and they are the recruiters too,” she says.

Lady Hope Wellness Institute helps members pay for their NHIF covers. “That helps them undergo a majority of the sessions they need for their therapies. When we meet on those Saturdays, we knit and that helps shift attention from the pain. Now, even my children love knitting,” she laughs.

Mwangi says it is extremely important for ladies to get tested. “The cancer may be detected at an early stage and it will go a long way in making things easy,” she advises.