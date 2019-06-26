Taking over corporate videography

Alfayo Onyango @O_Alfayo

After enjoying the smallest details in eclectic local shows and films as a child, Collins Chebon, 23, a digital media student at Multimedia University, Nairobi, reveled in the fact that he knew what he wanted to do for the rest of his life.

He partnered with Adika Berec, and this two-man army was enough to put in sufficient work for their dreams to take off.

“I have always been fascinated by films since my childhood. Somehow I knew it was something I would pursue. After high school, I was already into videography, and in college, I teamed up with like-minded people such as my friend Berec. This was a turning point for I knew I wanted to start a company for myself, and we have never looked back no matter what came our way,’’ Chebon says.

Dry days

Black Crystal Media, a production company under Chebon and Berec’s management, was set up in 2016. So far, they have provided services to companies such as Oppo, National Construction Authority (NCA), Huawei, Skittles, and Discmen Entertainment.

“Since I met Berec and DJ Kamjo, with whom I scored many gigs, we have been grounded and have managed to keep each other focused not only as friends but as colleagues.

DJ Kamjo has mentored and given us skills on branding and customer relations. He has also exposed us to many corporate gigs through his company and supported us any way he could. He certainly is my business mentor,” Chebon shares.

Diversifying projects

Just like in most businesses in infancy, the organization faced losses and scarce payslips. Chebon saw dry days and had to look for an oasis fast. Being the pillar of a company certainly comes with a lot, but when the pressure is brimming, only the strong continue.

Since it is a very demanding occupation, the two spend most days editing videos and drafting business proposals. The competition in the industry is inevitable but has proven to be the driving force for these determined gentlemen.

“We started off hiring equipment, but eventually we saved enough money to invest in our company. It is a lucrative industry that respects growth before you can fully rely on it to pay your bills and earn a livelihood.

The challenges we have experienced: we look at those as opportunities to improve our brand and services for our clients’ convenience,’’ he adds.

Studying graphics design & animation at Multimedia University, Chebon grew up in Rongai and has a special place in his heart for his area of residence.

He plans to open a music studio, and later a record label to promote local talent and distribute their music to mass audiences. He relishes the idea of shooting major corporate events but still doesn’t keep all his eggs in one basket.

He has previously produced music videos and short films for aspiring artists in his locality and for others with notoriety such as Alfa Mars’ Maringo.

Intriguing take

‘’We have had to put up with subsidised rates because of problems such as the absence of a body that regulates event shooting industry, but we believe that every client knows why they want to work with us seeing the value we can bring to the table,’’ Collins explains.

For a young entrepreneur such as himself, his marathon-like approach is intriguing. He has great clarity about his thought expression and seems to be focused as a surgeon.

‘’A huge misconception is that videography doesn’t pay, hence clients really get mindblown when they find out the rates of packages. They have subconsciously set a limit to how much money it should cost since they don’t really value the craft but like the outcome,” he concludes.