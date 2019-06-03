State urged to involve varsities, NGOs in curriculum training

Irene Githinji

The debate on Competency- Based Curriculum (CBC) continues to bring in more insights, with the State being urged to include more stakeholders in training of teachers.

An educationist and founder of University World Agency, Collins Abuga (pictured) says universities and non-governmental organisations (NGO) can step up tutor training as opposed to leaving the entire work to government agencies. “Such institutions can share on a round table on what is required and later train teachers while the State conducts quality assurance,” he says.

He says conferences, seminars and workshop are the only other ways to boost teacher training during school holidays unless tutors are to be pulled out of classrooms to go back to colleges for training on CBC.

Abuga says he attended one training in April in one of the schools and was taken aback. “I saw the facilitators struggling. Clearly, some of the facilitators did not understand CBC, the actual content behind it, how to maximise the available resources because some schools may just have desks,” he says.

He recalls that when 8-4-4 was introduced, tutors were ambushed and whereas so many subjects were brought in, there was no training for tutors to handle them. “A critical factor is to change the mindset of teachers to win the mentorship challenges that come with new curriculums,” he says.

Abuga has also taught British IGCSE and GCSE curriculums abroad. “What is urgently required is for the government to standardise schools to accommodate different talents given that the exams are the same,” he adds.