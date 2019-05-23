South African restaurant chain opens in Nairobi

Panarottis, promising great pasta, sumptuous ribs and oven-baked pizzas, is up and running at the Waterfront Karen, Nairobi

Njeri Maina @njerimainar

Panarottis, a South African renowned eatery, has landed at last in Nairobi. Known for its great pasta and thin wood fired pizzas, Panarottis opened a few weeks ago at the Waterfront Karen.

The restaurant’s director Mary Wacuka is confident that the eatery will uphold and probably surpass the high standards associated with the brand. “We started Panarottis with a view to not only giving people coming to the Waterfront Karen a place to eat as they shop and as their children play, but also with an aim of creating gainful employment for Kenyans,” she said during the opening of the restaurant.

Owned by Spur Corporation whose head office is in Cape Town, Panarotti’s pizza and pasta restaurant chain was started in 1990 and has about 84 outlets. The Sh60 million investment in Karen is owned by Optiven Limited, a Nairobi real estate dealer, but will operate under the South African franchise.

“We believe that there are many Kenyans who are highly qualified and just looking for an opportunity to serve and help propel the Kenyan hospitality industry to even greater heights,” Wacuka added.

After the prerequisite speeches, cake cutting and confetti, we were all glad to walk into the warm spacious interior of the Panarottis. Surprisingly, several patrons were already enjoying the different fares on offer.

I ordered some sangria and as I waited for the food, I proceeded to ogle at the beautiful and warmly coloured interior. Panarottis has an open kitchen so the guests can watch, as their meals are prepared. Right above the show kitchen is a decorative array of white tiles on which the restaurant name is scrawled in beautiful red letters complete with their best offerings of pizza and pasta. Beautiful golden lanterns hang at equal intervals from the high ceiling.

The menu was a colourful work of art, too, or so I thought. Angelo Ikame, the chief executive chef with a career that spans more than a decade and a half, was kind enough to take our orders. He even brought the meals to our tables, giving new meaning to ‘with compliments from the chef.’

I enjoyed fettucine alfredo pasta while learning from Angelo that there are more than 52 types of pasta. My pasta was soft yet had some bite with parmesan cheese, with a creamy delight to every bite. I polished the bowl!

Next came the pork ribs. They were well done with the well-spiced meat tearing off the bone with the slightest tug.

My colleague John enjoyed them. We had the good fortune of trying out numerous wood-fried pizzas.

“The great thing about wood-fired oven pizzas is that they are more flavourful and well done compared to their counterparts. The crust has a beautiful, slightly charred finish with the dough being perfectly cooked by the wood,” Chef Angelo explained.

To test out the truth in his words, we dug in and were waxing lyrical about the pizzas in no time. John loves periperi pizza and the chef was kind enough to prepare one just for him. By the time it arrived at the table, all bets were off and he ended up eating less than I did. Whoever said girls are dainty eaters clearly has not met me!

For desert, John ordered some white tea while I ordered fresh passion juice as we prepared to waddle our way out of Panarottis, with fervent promises to come back again.

I cannot wait to bring my nieces out here to play and eat. I am pretty sure the Panarottis pizza and pasta will earn me the title of favourite auntie in the world and that is all I aspire to in this complex life. That and to always discover new eat out spots to share with you.