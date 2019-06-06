Signs all is not well in your body.

Diseases do not develop overnight. Our bodies always give us warnings of deteriorating health long before an illness occurs. Paying attention to subtle signs and symptoms is key to preventing potentially fatal incidents of disease from occurring. Here are signs that could eventually prove dangerous if they are overlooked on the onset

1. Being regularly hungry

Constant hunger pangs may be a pointer to a more serious underlying problem. This could be an early sign of diabetes. The food one consumes is converted into glucose, which the body uses as energy. Insulin is, however, needed by the cells to be able to convert food into glucose.

Frequent hunger could be as a result of the body lacking or making inadequate insulin. This means that glucose does not get to the cells leaving one feeling weak and hungry. Hunger and tiredness could also be as a result of a thyroid problem.

2. Nail colour

Nails are made of dead cells, yet they have a lot to say about our wellbeing. Yellow nails could be as a result of smoking or overuse of acrylic nails, which damages the nail bed and limits blood flow. Pale nails could point to anaemia or severe cases of diabetes.

Change in thickness or thinness of your nails may be as a result of a fungal infection, which needs to be immediately attended to. Brittle nails are an indication of problems in the thyroid.

3. Eyes appearance

Eyes are not only the windows to the soul, but also give a peak into our health. Puffy and swollen lower eyelids could be a sign of an impaired kidney and a pointer that one should increase the water intake. If your eyes are turning yellow, it could mean that you have liver disease, hepatitis, cirrhosis or diabetes.

Redness of the eye could be an indication of lupus, arthritis or thyroid disease. Getting twitches on the eye is a sign of stress, fatigue, excess caffeine and it means that you should consider taking a rest.

4. Your bathroom habits

Dark urine is a sign that your body is dehydrated. Frequent peeing could mean that you have injuries in the bladder or diabetes. On average, a person excretes between five and eight cups of urine per day and anything that exceeds that could point to an underlying problem in the body.

Few or no bowel movements in a day on the other hand indicate that your body is not getting rid of toxins, which have the potential to harm the body if left in the system.

5. Bad breath

Saliva is responsible for cleaning and getting rid of bad bacteria in the mouth. Due to dehydration, the saliva production may reduce leading to bad breath. The reasons for bad breathe may, however, be more serious than that.

It may be as a result of infections caused by tooth decay. Conditions such as cancer, diabetes, kidney and liver problems may also cause a distinctive breath odour due to the chemicals they produce. A dietary fast that has gone too far may be also responsible for bad breath.

6. Recurring colds/ flu

Our bodies are predisposed to disease-causing bacteria everyday. A healthy individual with a strong immunity should at least be in a position to combat such attacks most of the time.

Contracting frequent colds could mean that your immune system is weak and not functioning optimally. That’s a pointer that your body’s defence against pathogens is low, which puts it at a risk of contracting other life-threatening diseases such as cancer.

7. Frequent headaches

Common issues that could cause a headache are exhaustion, poor posture, dehydration, low blood sugar levels, stress, eye strain, lack of sleep and lighting. Headaches accompanied with excessive tension and nausea, problems with vision, difficulty speaking or walking, loss of appetite and sensitivity to light could be a sign of a migraine.

8. Poor sleep

Poor sleep can be caused by several factors; noise, lighting and discomfort. It can also be a sign of mental illness. Stress mainly affects the sleep patterns by increasing cortisol levels in the body. Sleep gives the body a chance to recharge and re-energise.

Therefore, if you do not sleep well, you deny the body a chance to function properly. Lack of enough sleep unfortunately ends up becoming the beginning of a vicious cycle. It is accompanied by mood swings, nervousness, apathy, being overly sensitive and also causes weight gain.

9. Skin breakouts

The skin is the largest organ in the body where most of the toxins are eliminated through, so any change could be a telltale sign of an underlying problem.

Being itchy may be a symptom of a serious problem in the body, such as liver disease. Skin breakouts on the other hand may be a sign of stress within the nervous system or allergies. Skin problems could also be as a result of hormonal imbalance or digestive problems.

10. Cracked lips

Chapped lips are not only unsightly, but also a sign of mineral deficiencies in the body. Cracked lips signal to zinc and vitamin B deficiency, especially B12, which potentially puts one at the risk of developing anaemia. It could also be a sign of dehydration.

Lower lips have a connection to the small intestines and brown spots on them point to indigestion problems or poor enzyme production. Canker sores on the mouth are an indication of low immunity and high-stress levels.