Separated, but still tied to my ex

At 16 years, Josephine Lekyal was married off according to her Samburu culture. Two years later, her marriage fell apart, but her ex’s family has refused to take her bride price back

Harriet James @harriet86 jim

When she was just 16, Josephine Lekyal got married in a colourful Samburu ceremony in 2015. Her father had chosen a man for her as is the custom of the community.

Amongst the Samburu community, once a woman reaches a marriageable age, which is normally around 14 to 18 years of age, her father identifies the right man to marry her.

(However, a girl below 18 years is considered a minor according to law). Despite the fact that presently there are a few changes and that young men and women have the option to choose their suitors, this was not the case for Josephine and she had to abide with her parents’ choice.

The complex ritual began once the groom was identified. The groom began negotiations with the bride’s family. “As is our tradition, my ex-husband brought eight oxen to my father, amongst other gifts for the bride. A lot of care was taken while preparing the gifts, which comprised two goatskins, a sheep, two copper earrings as well as a milk gourd,” says the 20-year-old.

Arranged marriage

Accompanied by his family and friends and adorned in traditional regalia, Josephine’s ex-husband took the goats and slaughtered one (Rikoret) at the doorstep. The elders blessed them and gave them advice on how to live peacefully with each other based on the community’s customs. Once they left her parents’ home, Josephine was not supposed to look back. It was a way of making the woman be more focused and committed to building her home.

Though it was an arranged marriage, Josephine was determined to make it work. She had envisioned a loving husband who would take care of her children and the house expenses as well. And it was marital bliss at first. In a span of two years, she had gotten two children.

However, things began to change. Her husband became a drunkard and would spend long hours in bars, coming home late at night and beating her up. In addition, he failed to cater for the needs of his family. “He was a drunkard, irresponsible and misused our resources,” she recalls.

Among the Samburu community, marriage is not only a couple’s affair, but an alliance between two kinship. Every family has informers, which check out a man’s or woman’s behaviour before and after marriage. Noticing the sufferings of his daughter, Josephine’s father spoke to elders for her to leave her matrimonial home.

“I was young and undergoing a lot of domestic issues. My father saw this and told my ex-husband to come for his dowry and spear. But my ex could hear none of it,” she narrates.

Not taking the dowry back has several implications according to Samburu culture. It means that she can’t marry another man as long as her ex husband is alive.

Back home

It also means that she still has ties to her ex’s family and that they still have claim to her children who now live with her. According to Samburu culture, once a marriage is over, children are left under the care of their father. But following his irresponsible behaviour, the elders ruled that Josephine leave with her children.

“I won’t be able to remarry despite the fact that we are not together and he never comes to see his children. I can, however, have children with other men,” Josephine reveals. Efforts by Fusion to contact Josephine’s ex were futile.

A divorced woman faces a lot of stigma, not just in the Samburu community. However, since she wasn’t to blame for the break-up, Josephine lives peacefully in her father’s land taking care of her children. The community even voted for her to get a job as a scout with the Grevy’s Zebra Trust, an organisation that deals with conservation of grevy’s zebras. It was a great opportunity for her to become independent and also serve her community.

“When it comes to stigma, it all depends on the circumstances surrounding the break-up. If you were divorced because of your behaviour, then people will dissociate from you. But if it’s not your fault, they accept and respect you. This is the reason I was easily accepted back in my father’s land and recommended for a job at the conservancy,” she concludes.