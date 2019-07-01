Seaweed trade gains currency for Kwale farmers

Jasmine Atieno @sparkleMine

A group of residents of Kibuyuni region, Kwale county, are now growing seaweed for consumption in their households and for sale locally and abroad.

Seaweed East Africa Company is buying the seaweed from the farmers for export to countries such as China, Ireland and Malaysia. Seaweeds are used in many maritime countries as a source of food, for industrial applications such as making cosmetics, industrial gum as well as a fertiliser.

The major utilisation of these plants as food is in Asia, particularly Japan, Korea and China, where seaweed cultivation has become a major industry.

Kibuyuni residents first learned about seaweed farming from Zanzibar, Tanzania. In 2012, strong sea waves hit the shorelines of Zanzibar, dumping seaweed onto the beaches and entangling fishermen’s feet. Worried by the development, the residents sought to know whether the seaweed was harmful only to discover that it was a potential foreign exchange earner.

So they started growing and harvesting the weed for sale. “A few of us had gone to Zanzibar and seen what they were doing, so we also decided to try it here as an economical activity,” says Mama Fatuma Mohammed, chairman, Kibuyuni Seaweed Farmers Group.

Drying areas

However, when the project commenced at the beach, it was not received well by the majority of residents. “Some of them even mocked the idea until the pioneer farmers started harvesting and selling their crop,” says Fatuma.

Seaweed farming, the farmers now say, is the easiest of all kinds of farming. First, one needs a good rope, about 11 metres long. Next is to tie the seaweed seedlings 15 centimetres apart on the long rope. The seedling is tied loosely on the width of the rope to allow it space to grow freely, but a second knot prevents the waves from disengaging it from the main rope.

The two ends of each rope are then tied to two ends of a wooden pole driven into the ground on the shallow waters where the weed is left to grow for 45 days and nights. After the one-and-a-half-month period, the seaweed is ready for harvesting after which is dried for up to four days.

At first, the farmers did not have a proper and secure drying area, a problem that was solved when Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute constructed a drying house with drying racks and stores for the farmers. This increased the yield by over 60 per cent.

Challenges

From the crop harvested, the farmers also get new seedlings for replanting on the same day. “Sometimes due to the strong sea waves, the seaweed is disengaged from the rope and is swept to the shores. So we have to pick them up from between mangrove trees where they normally get stuck,” says Fatuma.

A major problem for the farmers is when fresh water touches the weed, it starts to rot. Too much sun also affects the weeds by causing a disease iceice. The weed completely turns yellow and is not good for sale.

Notwithstanding such challenges, Kibuyuni farmers have produced and sold over 44 tonnes of dried seaweeds at about Sh1.3 million in the last three years. The seaweed is being exported dry to countries such as China, Ireland and Malaysia by Seaweed East Africa Company.

Retired

fishermen

The weed is sold for Sh22 to Sh25 per kilo then packed into bales, which hold up to a 100 kilogrammes. “Some farmers are harvesting up to four tonnes of dry seaweed a year. This means they are earning more than Sh80,000 annually. As we speak, most of us have constructed or are in the process of constructing new houses for our families from the proceeds of seaweed farming,” says 30-year-old Mama Tima Mwalimu Jasho, vice secretary for the seaweed farmers group.

Apart from the seaweed being used for making soap, it is also used as food. When fresh from the sea, the crop can be used to make vegetable soup and salads for the farmers’ families. The weed can also be dried and ground into powder for use in baking cookies, cakes and biscuits for sale in local shops and supermarkets.

Some retired fishermen in Kwale county have recently decided to start growing seaweed to sustain their households. Jabir Mohammed, 70, also known by the locals as Jabir Soup, says seaweed farming is not such a difficult job even for a retiree like himself.

“I can still take care of my family of eight children, two wives and 30 grandchildren. My son Omar Jabir has also joined me in seaweed farming. I am more than grateful because this is what Allah has given us to sustain our living as food and as an income,” says Jabir Soup.

Zanzibar is the only African country buying seaweed from Kibuyuni farmers probably because the practice has not been popularised even in the rest of the Kenyan coast. “We hope the State and Kenyans can see this for what it really is. We hope to get more investors and that the other Coast can embrace seaweed farming to boost incomes from fishing,” says Nasoro Mohammed.