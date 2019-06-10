Saying ‘I love you’ in love and deeds.

It is said that one of the hardest things many men struggle to say is “I love you”. One woman told us that her husband would rather die than say those words. Yet many women are dying to hear those words, especially from their spouses.

Saying “I love you” is one of the ways you can meaningfully communicate to your spouse, man. Your mouth won’t drop if you say “Babe, I love you”, yes, say it again. But it is not just saying those words that we can meaningfully communicate our love to each other—it’s also by demonstrating it with our attitudes and actions.

It is also important to be a good listener. Women talk so much. So, your woman needs a listening ear. And not just listening with your ears— it also involves listening with your eyes as well as your heart. When your woman feels she has your attention and that you are connecting with her, then you have really communicated to her “I love you”.

Saying it with gifts is another way of meaningfully communicating to her that you love her. It’s not just the flowers, chocolate or any other gift, but the fact that you thought about her that makes her feel loved.

Women, guys have feelings too and sometimes need you to create that safe environment for them to express those feelings to you. Providing that safe environment in your home for your hubby is one of the ways of meaningfully communicating your love to him.

Smiling at them when they walk through that door even if they forgot to call you during the day or buy meat is one of the ways of providing that safe environment.

Telling him how much you admire him, talking to him in a respectful way and not just complaining and being negative about him will go a long way in meaningfully communicating to him that yes, “He is your man.”

Meaningful communication takes time and needs time, but it’s worth all the effort. Engage in deep meaningful conversations and you will be surprised at how much your love for one another comes alive.