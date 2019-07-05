Rustic charm by Tana River delta

By Njeri Maina

Travelling challenges what you believe in and introduces you to new worlds and new perspectives of looking at things. I recently travelled to Tana River Delta Dunes Lodge and got a whole new understanding of what rustic charm and a green lodge means. To access the lodge, one has to travel by road past Pokomo and Orma villages, where they can get a cultural visit to interact with the locals, which is arranged by the lodge. Then they’ll proceed too Tana River, and travel by boat for 10 minutes.

“Welcome onboard. We have some juice to tide you over the short ride to the restaurant, and a small souvenir to remember Delta Dunes by. Karibuni sana,” Mr Kazungu, the lodge manager, intones as he hands each of us a beautiful white water bottle branded in black bold letters. We pass near a school of hippos as he explains that the lodge is carefully designed right at the mouth of Tana River, so that one can see the Indian Ocean on one side and the Tana River on the other.

Tucked right on the side of a dune, the lodge is barely recognisable through the nearby bushes and brambles. It is constructed in such a way that it blends with nature. Two large whale bones mark the entrance to the lodge. We are met with warm towels and fresh passion fruit juice as we, a battery of journalists and KTB officials, install ourselves in the welcoming sitting lounge where comfortable cushions in varying African prints and hanging cowrie shells liven up the space. We proceed for lunch where Chef Baya is waiting, ready with sumptuous delicacies. In the two days that we stay there, he wows us with multiple delicacies made using varying culinary styles. There are two hammocks right next to the dining place. I soon learn why after overindulging at lunchtime.

We are then shown to our rooms. Ours is called Gor Banti. Each of the homely cottages is named after a nearby village. The lodge architects believe in an open door and open window policy. In fact, it is more of a no window and no door policy, with the rooms having no windows and no doors, so that one feels as if they are out in nature even while enjoying the comforts of a house. There is a bottle of water on the ready right next to the beds with a shelf full of books within arm’s reach. The room has a homey feel, it is an unlikely cross between luxury and rustic.

On late evenings, we learn a lot about the nearby villages from the security. They are in charge of walking us back to our rooms, just in case one gets lost in the winding stone stairways up the dune. We also learn that the lodge employs people from the nearby villages in a bid to empower the local community. We also learn of the bougie ritual, morning wake up call, where someone comes to wake you up with your choice morning drink and cookies. Our short stay is a whirlwind of learning and activity from a sundowner cruise down the river, a cookout with Chef Daniel Baya to a cultural immersion activity at the nearby village. As I board the boat for my boat ride back to reality, I enquire from Mr Kazungu on how I can book a subsequent visit to collect the piece of my heart I have surely left behind. Just book online, he says. Now to find a free weekend from the grind to go back.