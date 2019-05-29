Reasons people find no joy in own company.

There’s beauty in the stillness of one’s own presence, but some people can’t stand being alone. And as Cynthia Mukanzi writes, such individuals don’t know how to tap into their solitude, which makes them feel lonely and uncomfortable and always want to be around others

1. Have low self-esteem

People who feel inadequate will constantly seek attention and approval from others. The problem with this is that for as long as you don’t value yourself, you will always question your worth and no matter how much love is given to you by your friends and kin, it will never be enough.

You will still doubt your worth and keep scrapping the external world to feed your insatiable insecurities. This infelicitous craving for validation, sometimes from the wrong people, leaves one vulnerable and unshielded from the harsh realities of life.

2. Not tapped into inner self

Failure to connect with the inner person results to unexplored individuality and consequently, a life that is out of sync. People who have a disconnect with their separate sense of self-struggle with figuring out what works for them in life because they barely spend time with themselves to understand what makes them tick.

This invites uneasiness when alone and they choke those feelings by looking for distractions in the company of others. It is hard to build meaningful relationships when you don’t know yourself.

3. Boring and lack creativity

Precisely, they are so nondescript and unimaginative that they can’t even stand themselves. They don’t know how to be innovative or adventurous to make their life exciting. All they do is derive stimulation from other people’s energy and spirit. It’s neither good for them nor for those that they feed off from. They can bleed you dry like a leech because they only take to light up their unspirited selves. They rarely give.

4. They are idle

These people will scroll through their phonebooks anytime to see who they can call or text and ask to go out with to party because they have nothing better to do. Not that partying is bad, but it always feels like they have no priorities or commitments. They are the type who will text at 2am and expect someone to be awake and entertain them.

5. They are clingy

Like the boring lot, beware of this bunch too. They are draining and can suck off all your energy and suffocate the life out of you. They come in all shapes and also seem to have little regard for themselves. They also come looking for reassurance and approval in the most toxic ways because they don’t love themselves. They hate being alone and can be manipulative too.

6. Have no standards

Anyone who can’t dwell in and embrace their own presence is almost always going to follow the crowd like a lost puppy without agency. They just go with the flow and do whatever people choose even if it makes them uncomfortable. These people would rather be in terrible company and try hard to fit in and be accepted than to be at home alone.

7. They are immature

These are the ones who think that being alone makes you lonely and means that you don’t have friends who love you. They think that going out alone for drinks or dinner is an indication that someone is lonely, sad or weird. They are limited in thinking.

8. Lack intelligence

Intelligent people will always find ways to keep things interesting and will not bore themselves to death. They are curious about things and constantly want to explore and learn. Brilliant people will always have something going and are not afraid to be alone.

But if you are not intelligent, everything looks like rocket science and you make no effort to venture out on your own. So, you tend to hide in the midst of others hoping their characters will rub off of you. That’s a big bad joke.

9. Afraid to face own reality

They’re always running away from something. They would rather be in the company of friends or a lover than be confronted with their reality. Therefore, they go looking for facetious distractions to keep their minds and thoughts occupied to avoid facing whatever issues they are bolting from. But at the end of the day, they go back home to these unresolved things and maybe sob or drink themselves to sleep.

10. Exploit others financially

These types of people only hang out with specific individuals for material gain. They are not there genuinely to appreciate the friendship or romantic relationship, but they are there for the things they can get from their targets. Shamelessly, they take advantage of other people’s kindness and expect their bills to be paid in a restaurant, club or taxi. They only like to spend other people’s money and in order to do that, they don’t go out alone.