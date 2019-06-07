Professionals tipped on partnering in State projects

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) President Mugure Njendu (pictured) has challenged professionals to build their capacity and understanding of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) so they can participate in large infrastructure projects.

Speaking during a PPP seminar for 100 professionals in the built environment, Mugure said without sufficient knowledge in the legal, fund raising and procurement dynamics of PPP’s, such projects would continue being dismissed as insurmountable feats or handed over to foreign contractors.

The seminar brought together 100 local architects, engineers, quantity surveyors and procurement professionals to address the challenges faced in the process of PPPs. “Understanding how to design successful PPPs is crucial for our local professionals. It will set them up to participate in projects in energy, transport and social sector,” she said.

Rose Kananu, Managing Director of Howard Aidevo, whose training arm Building Capacity for Developing Infrastructure Projects (BCDIP) organised the forum, said the current bludgeoning infrastructure was proof Kenya was growing. However, this growth would only be sustainable if the country closes the capacity, skills and knowledge gaps on the PPP process and its legal, financial and commercial aspects.

“There is still a significant gap between Kenya’s need for infrastructure and critical services such as hospitals and prisons and the Sate’s ability to pay for them, despite a significant annual allocation in infrastructure and social services,” said Kananu.

Dr Eustace Mwarania, Chairman of Trapos Africa and the Likoni Cable Express Project, said besides embracing global best practice, local professionals must also be empowered to address a critical driver of PPP success that is often overlooked: securing the right project financing and management.