Primary school teachers now fault new syllabus

Enock Amukhale and Rebeccah Wangari

Primary school tutors say they are finding it difficult to implement the newly introduced Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) by the Ministry of Education.

And as long as the government is not listening to the teachers involved in induction of the new programme, they say, the future of learners is at stake. This is despite public spurts between Education Cabinet secretary George Magoha and Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary General, Wilson Sossion.

“Our children will suffer as cartels fight. Remember that Knut leadership has a stake in the publishing industry and they did not win tenders to print books under the new syllabus. They are not happy with CBC,” observed a teacher who sought anonymity.

A spot check by Scholar last week revealed that many public schools are struggling to implement the new curriculum despite the hype from the ministry, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC and the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

Imposiible project

Some tutors in Murang’a county have termed CBC as an “impossible project being implemented in a hurry” yet the State had not adequately prepared for it. “For instance, we attended a four-day training course in April but most of us did not understand this syllabus. When we asked questions, the trainers admitted they were also not instructed thoroughly on the programme,” a female teacher said.

Head teachers we talked to in Vihiga county also decried a shortage of books in some areas to facilitate learning under the new syllabus. They complained that the State has failed to supply public schools with the required textbooks for teaching the new curriculum. The ministry only supplied a few books for teaching of Kiswahili and English languages, leaving tutors to struggle to get the books. “We are supporting the new education curriculum but the ministry has failed to supply schools with enough teaching materials,” said head teachers who pleaded anonymity for fear of victimisation by TSC and the ministry.

The school heads said teachers are forced to share a few copies of textbooks available. They appealed to the ministry to send money to schools to enable them to buy their own books instead of depending on those single-sourced from a central supplier.

The head teachers also decried a shortage of teachers to handle the high number of pupils who have enrolled for free and compulsory education. Enrolment in schools has risen again this year but there are not enough tutors.

The teachers say the project could also be a money-making scheme for cartels in the education sector. “Some schools have a shortage of CBC textbooks while others have excess. The books are also poorly edited and are full of mistakes,” said a Machakos county tutor.

Teachers say the syllabus favours private schools with classes of 10 to 20 pupils, yet public primary schools have 40 to 60 pupils in a classroom. They are accusing Education ministry officials of ‘bulldozing the project while ignoring learners and tutors involved.

Another concern is the low rate of training of teachers on the new education curriculum; few tutors have been trained on the programme and some are already fumbling in class. “We want the ministry to train more teachers on the new curriculum for quality teaching,” said tutors in Vihiga led by Mumboha Primary School head teacher, Thomas Andalia.

Coping well

Andalia said teachers are not opposing the CBC but the ministry needs to do a lot more to make it successful. “Many of the schools have reached Grade Three and some pupils are coping well with the system,” he said.

Andalia also asked the ministry to sensitise the education stakeholders, especially parents on the new curriculum. He said even the new terms and references being used in the new syllabus, such as ‘meeting expectations’ for a good performance and ‘below expectations’ to mean poor performance, is confusing parents.

However, Jesse Kihato, a champion teacher for the new curriculum in Murang’a county, says tussles between CS Magoha and Knut boss Sossion have no impact at the class level. He said the new syllabus has already gained momentum and it would be hard for the teachers to revert to the old system. Kihato said the teachers and students in the lower grades have already adapted to the new learning system and changing it would bring more confusion. “The teachers are preparing their schemes of work based on the new curriculum and all other activities in class are revolving around it,” he said.

Shoddy job

Further learning materials for the old syllabus are no longer available, and all the textbooks being supplied by the government are for the new curriculum. “Sossion is not giving us a second option of what we should do after abandoning the CBC,” he added.

Kihato, however, said the training of teachers and education officers in the county was done in a shoddy manner and is inadequate. “Most officers are still not conversant with the new curriculum and thus not best placed to supervise its implementation. The senior officers should have been trained first for them to guide other teachers but things were done the other way round,” he complained.

Kihato suspects the training covered less than 10 per cent of what CBC entails and called for thorough instructions to facilitate a smoother uptake of the new syllabus. “Lack of proper guidance on the assessment of children, workshops and instruments for art and craft and music lessons are still a challenge,” he added.