Out-of-contract players available for free

Modern-day football is awash with unfathomable riches but that won’t stop even the game’s biggest spenders eyeing up a cut-price bargain. Some of the sport’s biggest stars have made moves for nothing in recent years, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robert Lewandowski and Andrea Pirlo. And this summer is likely to be no different.

Vincent Kompany (Man City)

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany may be regarded as a legend at the Etihad but that does not guarantee him a new contract. Pep Guardiola warned in January that the club would not reward the 33-year-old with a new deal for sentimental reasons, pointing out that he has played ‘few’ games because of persistent injury problems. The Belgian’s stunning goal against Leicester cemented his legendary status and proved his value on the field for City, while his importance off it could sway Guardiola’s hand. Likely destination: Man City

Adrien Rabiot (PSG)

Adrien Rabiot’s relationship with PSG has turned a little sour this season. The France international fell out with coach Thomas Tuchel and since the turn of the year has found himself training with the reserves after refusing to sign a new deal. Since then, he was banned for a month for heading out clubbing after PSG’s shock Champions League defeat by Manchester United, while his mother Veronique told L’Equipe that he is a ‘prisoner’ at the club. It appears, then, that the 24-year-old is all but certain to leave the French capital when his contract runs out in the summer, and he has been linked with Europe’s biggest names.

Likely destination: Barcelona

Diego Godin, (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid’s Diego Godin has developed into one of the best defenders on the planet under Diego Simeone. A stalwart for Atleti’s rearguard approach to the game, his performances have been integral to their stunning success both domestically and on the continent. The 33-year-old has won every Spanish domestic honour as well as two Europa League titles, although the Champions League has remained elusive. But as he enters the twilight of his career, Godin has parted company with Atletico after nine years in the Spanish capital. A new challenge at Inter appears a probable outcome, with reports saying he passed a secret medical in January.

Likely destination: Inter

Ander Herrera (Man United)

Ander Herrera is a popular figure at Manchester United but a contract dispute has called time on his Old Trafford stay. The Spaniard appeared to have found a new lease of life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after becoming a peripheral figure under former boss Jose Mourinho. His tenacious midfield play has made him popular with supporters, winning the club’s player of the year award in 2017, but his contract demands, in excess of £150,000, according to reports, have meant club and player have not seen eye-to-eye about an extension. Herrera confirmed his departure after five seasons at Old Trafford. Likely destination: PSG

James Milner (Liverpool)

James Milner has become a crucial utility man for Jurgen Klopp’s title challengers. He has featured in both full-back positions as well as at the base of midfield, a far cry from his heady days as an adventurous winger. The Reds have taken full advantage of his years of experience, but even his composed penalty prowess has not yet convinced the Anfield hierarchy to renew his contract. Milner has 61 England caps, made 698 appearances for Leeds, Swindon, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool while also winning two titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup. Likely destination: Liverpool

Gary Cahill (Chelsea)

After seven years at Stamford Bridge, Gary Cahill has played his last game for Chelsea. The Blues captain has won every domestic honour with the club and signs off after making 290 appearances for the club. This season has been a lot tougher for Cahill than he expected. Unwanted by Maurizio Sarri, he has featured only intermittently, making just eight appearances in all competitions. Despite having already secured Champions League qualification, he was only afforded an 89th-minute appearance against Watford earlier this month to say goodbye to the club. Likely destination: Burnley

Juan Mata (Man United)

Juan Mata was recruited by United as the signing who would reinvigorate David Moyes’ tenure at the club in January 2013. The Scotsman lasted three more months but Mata endeared himself to the United faithful with his softly spoken interviews, insightful blog writing and an admirable determination for footballers to use their enormous wealth for the greater good. But the 30-year-old has yet to commit his future to United, although his father admitted that the club had offered him a new deal. Likely destination: Man United/Barcelona

Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool)

Daniel Sturridge’s Liverpool career looked to be all but over when he was carted off to try and salvage West Bromwich Albion’s Premier League status last season. An injury-plagued misfit who simply was not suitable to Jurgen Klopp’s hamstring-snapping gegenpressing style, Sturridge looked to be on his way out. But he has enjoyed something of revival at Anfield and has featured 27 times for the club this season, notching a handful of goals. Yet it remains unlikely that the 29-year-old will be able to dislodge any of Liverpool’s feted front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Likely destination: Leicester City

Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Injuries have been cruel to Danny Welbeck. The former Manchester United forward has seen his switch to the Emirates tainted by three serious injuries, which has seen him miss an astonishing 126 matches for the Gunners since joining in the summer of 2014. Welbeck has suffered serious injuries to both his knees and this season was struck down by a horrific broken ankle in the Europa League in November. He will miss the rest of this season, meaning new manager Unai Emery has been unable to fully assess the England international.

Likely destination: Not known

Yacine Brahimi (Porto)

Algerian forward Yacine Brahimi has been linked with several Premier League clubs over the past six months. Watford, Everton and Arsenal have been mentioned in the same conversation as the Porto wideman, and it appears he could well be a bargain acquisition this summer for one of them. The 29-year-old looks set for a new challenge this summer with Porto unable to tie him down to a new contract, despite their best efforts to do so.

Likely destination: Everton