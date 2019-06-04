Of people sharing their secrets with strangers.

Call them unconventional therapists; they could be taxi drivers, hairdressers, bartenders or that seatmate in a SGR to Mombasa. But why unload your personal issues to people you do not know?

Grace Wachira @yaa_grace

There are times we go through difficult moments in life. But at a time like this, who or what do you turn to? There are those who down the bottle, others take long drives or go for holidays to unwind. Restoring factory settings is unique to everyone, but the go-to remedy for many people is sharing the problem. After all, a problem shared is half-solved.

In light of studies by the Harvard sociologist Mario Luis Small, we confide in strangers more than we realise. Many scholars have long assumed our core discussion network to be those to whom we’re closest. The modern romantic ideal is to marry your best friend, someone who is your lover, confidant, co-parent and drinking buddy in one. Yet when asked who they’d most recently confided in, almost half the respondents said it wasn’t someone important to them, but a bartender, hairdresser – or someone, trapped in a window seat on a six-hour flight.

Listening ear

In a minority of cases, Luis found, sheer availability was indeed the motive, but at least sometimes, he argues, we seek out non-intimates precisely because they’re non-intimate. “For one thing, you’re not going to discuss your extramarital affair with your spouse, and you might not want one sibling gossiping to another about your money troubles. More subtly, we like indulging in downward social comparison, cheering ourselves with the thought that we’re doing better than others. And that’s harder to do with intimates, since if you think of your dearest friend as a loser, what does that say about you?” he poses.

Purity Makena, an accredited counsellor supervisor with Kenya Counselling and Psychological Association, says when trust has been betrayed, some people will prefer not to talk to people who are known to them. “They will talk to someone they meet in an elevator, in a train, a matatu or on the streets. There is no embarrassment because you are not known to this person and you may never see them again,” she adds.

Some of the local therapists we encounter on a day-to-day basis are our hairdressers. “I can’t call my hairdresser a friend, but I confide in her when I have some problems at home. And I know my friends also bring their hairdressers up to speed on things such as their children or relationship issues,” Valentine Nyakio says.

Bartenders also tend to give a listening ear to the woes of their revellers. Taxi drivers are some of the people who are unconventional therapists as well. “Almost everyday, I drive clients who start with subtle remarks about, say for instance, their partners and from there, they vent throughout the trip. I think life is really tough. Things I have heard…” Charles Muoka sighs.

Some relief

Perhaps our fondness for confiding in non-intimates is more evidence for what’s been called, in possibly sociology’s most famous paper, the “strength of weak ties”. Many of the benefits we get from belonging to social networks, it transpires, come not from our strongest bonds, but weaker ones.

Makena says most time, people who talk to strangers are not looking for any advice or opinion. They are craving a listening ear. “Someone to hear out their issues. They have accumulated a lot of pressure and they need some relief,” she says.

To them, the stranger’s advice seems helpful because it is neutral and the individual thinks it is not biased. But she warns that there is danger in this sort of sharing. “Not all strangers have a heart to help, they may end up poking holes in the individual’s emotions by giving wrong advice or have too much bias as a result of their own experiences. Too much sympathy may also make one to feel more vulnerable,” cites the counsellor.

Additionally, sharing can be cathartic for the sharer, but burdensome, even dangerous for the listener. If someone is giving you too much information, your first line of defense should be to change the subject.

Don’t reciprocate. Just because someone tells you she’s going through a divorce, it doesn’t mean you need to tell her about your marital problems.