New insights into the diversity of napier grass.

Mwangi Mumero @PeopleDailyKe

Researchers at the Nairobi-based International Livestock Research Institute (Ilri) in collaboration with partners have revealed that there is a significant genetic diversity of existing napier grass types that can be used to develop new better yielding varieties.

Using advanced technologies, researchers have examined numerous napier materials collected from Ethiopia, Kenya and Republic of Korea. The researchers are currently progressing field trials designed to look at the nutritional quality and agronomic performance of this collection, both in irrigated and water-stressed environments.

As part of this process, they have identified varieties that consistently produce forage of high quality, both in terms of digestibility and crude protein, respond well to irrigation and produce significantly higher yields and continue to produce well when water is limited.

Readily available

Napier grass commonly referred to as elephant grass, or Uganda grass and scientifically known as Cenchrus

purpureus, is one of the most important fodder crops for the small-scale dairy farmers in the high- and medium-potential dairy production areas of eastern, central and southern Africa.

Napier grass is the main fodder crop in Kenya used by over 800,000 smallholder dairy farmers. Its high productivity, quality and availability all year-round under irrigated conditions make it readily available and suitable to feed livestock.

It has been used in soil conservation and in an agricultural pest-management strategies. Previous assumption on napier grass is that it is only grown in the tropics­ — areas below 2,000m and with more than 1,000mm of rainfall, something researchers now disagree.

“General information available to smallholder farmers on napier grass is not entirely accurate. We will apply our molecular tools to tap into that diversity and identify and deliver new varieties adapted to produce across a range of production systems and environments,” observed Chris Jones, a Ilri researcher working at the Feed and Forage development programme.

Considering its value in feeding dairy cows across the developing world, researchers have been working on improving productivity of the napier grass.

Stunting diseases

For instance, at the International Centre for Insect Physiology and Ecology (Icipe) have developed two varieties of napier grass resistant to bacterial stunting in Western Kenya.

The scientists were able to identify the insect vectors that transmit the bacteria that lead to the stunting diseases lowering fodder production in the East African region.

“We collected 20 live samples of different species of sucking insects and raised them in cages feeding them on diseases plants to acquire the bacteria”, observed Prof Zeyaur Khan, the principal researcher and coordinator of the project.

According to Prof Khan, tests carried out on the surviving insects lead to the identification of the common leafhopper as the vector for the disease. However, the two Napier varieties- Puma 2 and South Africa had a slightly different resistance mechanisms.

In this project, Icipe worked in partnership with Rothamsted Research, UK and the national research institutes in East Africa.

Sugar belt

First observed in the mid-1990s near Bungoma, the stunting disease has spread to high potential areas of the country where dairy farming is practised. Incidents of the infection in the area, Butere and Mumias sugar belt is 30 to 90 per cent of affected plants per field.

The disease has since moved to Kiambu, Nyeri and Murang’a counties in Central Kenya. Symptoms of the disease include yellowing of leaves, tiny leaves, shortening of internodes, stunning, decline of vigour and finally death of the plant. It is spread by planting infested stems and root splits.