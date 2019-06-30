My struggle with fibrosarcoma

Harriet James

Since 2016, 23-year-old Martin Aruphayo Bifwoli has been in and out of hospital, looking for a cure for his left foot. At first, it was just a swelling, with no colour, no itch or pain. Later on, it grew and became painful. So painful and swollen was it that it became impossible for him to wear shoes.

The first time it occurred, the doctors thought it was a swelling known as compound ganglion and removed it through surgery that same year. That for one whole year he was fine made Bifwoli believe that all was well. However, things turned for worse.

“Initially, the swelling was medium-sized, but a year after the operation, it became so big that no shoe size could fit my left foot,” he says, adding that mid-April this year, when he was operated on for the second time, the tumour was taken to Aga Khan Hospital for further tests. That’s when he received shocking news.

Different types

“I was told that I have stage four fibrosarcoma. I was then referred to Chandaria Cancer Centre at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, where they carried out more tests and found metastasis or malignant growth in both lungs indicating it’s at stage four,” he narrates.

Mostly common in males aged 30 to 40, fibrosarcoma or fibroblastic sarcoma, is a rare form of cancer affecting the fibroblasts, the cells in connective tissue which produces collagen and other fibres. It forms part of a wider family of cancers known as sarcomas.

Dr Andrew Odhiambo says there are two types of sarcoma, bone and soft tissue sarcoma. “Sarcoma is a rare type of cancer and every type is treated differently. It can arise anywhere in the body as long as there is a bone, muscle or fat. The adult one is more sporadic,” Dr Odhiambo says.

Other kinds of sarcomas include osteosarcoma which affects the bone and rhabdomyosarcoma which affects muscle. In rare instances, fibrosarcoma can occur in the bone, but it mostly affects the nearby fibrous tissue. While it is not clear what causes it, the signs include a lump (painful or painless), which can be felt through the skin, bone pain and sometimes weight loss.

Currently, there are no statistics in Kenya of the number of people living with this type of cancer.

“I was told that the cancer is currently at stage four, meaning that the disease has already spread to both lungs. The MRI showed a large swelling that has enclosed some tendons,” the third year student at Kisii University says.

Financial constraints

At stage four, sarcomas are hardly ever curable. For Bifwoli, the doctors prescribed chemotherapy sessions before he develops breathing complications. He is required to go for six sessions at an interval of three weeks. Each session costs Sh30,000, an amount he doesn’t have. “At the moment, it’s so swollen and even more painful. I’m yet to start medication because of financial constraints. I can barely walk, so I have had to pause my studies,” says Bifwoli.

Although surgery can get rid of the main tumour and all areas affected by cancer to prevent further spread, an alternative form of treatment can be employed to save the patient’s limbs in approximately 90 per cent of extremity (arm or leg) sarcoma cases.

“We now have life-prolonging targeted therapy that is less toxic than chemotherapy.

Additionally, using a multidisciplinary approach patients with early sarcoma can be cured,” Dr Odhiambo says, advising patients to have a second opinion.

He adds that a team of doctors rather than a single doctor must handle such cases and that a patient should go for consultation early for curative surgery.

“If you have a wound, it will need cleaning and dressing. For others, there is nothing to do because it’s growing maybe inside the thigh. Until surgery is done, the patient can’t do anything to cure the pain but can take meds,” he concludes.