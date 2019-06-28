Meet me by the oceanside

Irarely go to a new place and get floored. You know the sort of experience that makes you feel so blessed and lucky to be right there and at that exact moment? The sort of feeling that makes you feel so entirely close and in awe of God that you get to experience such stunning vistas? This recently happened at Hemingways Watamu, while I watched the sky change hues as the sun rose.

Anyone who knows me knows I am partial to sunrises and warm beds. If you manage to combine the two, you’ve got me. But this feeling goes over and beyond that. From the moment you walk into Hemingways, you know you are walking right into the lap of luxury. The simple warm welcome with the usual wet towel and fresh juice heralds bigger and more intimate experiences to come. The boutique hotel has vast grounds with apartments, single and double rooms to choose from.

My single oceanside room had a beautiful view of the ocean and the rock outcrops in the waters. That there was a personalised note on my bed complete with a single rose was heartwarming. There was a vase with fresh roses on my dressing table too. The room was pristine white, from the walls to the beautiful sheets, with sliding glass doors that opened up to the balcony where one could read as the breeze teased the book pages. It was quite hard to leave the room. That I could catch the sunrise right from my bed was beyond convenient; I could fully commune with nature and immerse myself in the experience without the vagaries of the dawn wind and the ocean mist.

Hemingways prides itself in quality; from the rooms to the food served and the activities available. I love my cocktails and being near palm trees and coconuts, my common spoil was the piña colada, which was made from fresh coconuts, pineapple and rum. These often lured me from my room to the poolside, as I tried almost everything on the menu from crab cakes, fresh prawns to more continental choices such as burgers and fries. My stay at the hotel was alternating phases of bliss that saw me either eating, in bed, in the pool or in the ocean.

If one is keen on expending any calories gained from excessive eating, a walk along the beach is exactly what the doctor ordered. If you are an expert swimmer, you can do kite surfing in the early morning as that is when winds are the strongest. You can also ask the hotel to arrange for a dhow dinner cruise or a boat ride to spot dolphins. I opted for the boat ride as we journeyed deeper into Watamu Marine National park hoping to spot a few dolphins.

We weren’t so lucky that morning; the dolphins must have been having a get together and forgotten to do their morning dance routine. We however did manage to spot fishermen rowing back after an early morning fishing trip. We then stopped for a while, in the middle of the big vast sea and snorkeled with schools of beautiful fish. The beautiful coral never ceases to amaze me. I return every other month just to snorkel and marvel at it as fish and other marine life bob and weave above it. Now I have one more reason to return; who ever said no to luxe and attentive hospitality?