Marshall Emmanuel Kipande alias Marsh Mashavu, Rapper

People Daily July 6, 2019
1 minute read

Which is your latest gadget and how does it help you as an artiste?

The Apple iPad mini 2. I use it to record new ideas before I hit the studio

What do you love in it?

It has 128 GB internal storage. This is an assurance that I can be able to store a lot of my information. I also love it because it pairs with a Zoom UAC 2 soundcard, which is an audio converter, thus I can record anything in good quality.

Which gadget wouldn’t you trade for anything?

My PS 4. I bought  it with my own money after my first show. It entertains me and my younger brother Trevor.

Your worst gadget ever and why?

A brick game: the graphics and the sound were terrible.

Which is your most expensive gadget and how much did it cost?

That must be my PS 4. I bought it for Sh40,000.

Which gadget do you use the most and why?

I always use the iPad because it takes quality pictures and videos, and I record my unreleased music.

Which app do you use mostly on your phone and why?

I love gaming and I use games apps most on my phone.

What would you be if you were a gadget?

A play station because I like making people happy.

Which gadget can’t you live without?

My phone because it has games. Mobile gaming is something I really love to do. Because these days a smart phone is more accessible than a fully fledged gaming laptop, I play a lot almost everywhere I go. It is flexible.

If you were to upgrade one of your most valued gadgets, what would you opt for?

I would opt for an iPad Pro 12.9 because of its storage space. It comes with 512 GB internal storage, and this can serve me a little longer.

While shopping for gadgets, do you look for brands or the output?

The output, because there’s more to every purchase than a product name and price. 

The gadget you always wish you had?

The iPad Pro.

