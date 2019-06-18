Magana Farm rebrands, targets on new markets

Magana Flower Farm is realigning its business strategies as it rebrands in time for its 25th birthday by building on a resilient past while repositioning itself in the international flower markets.

The rebrand includes a change of logo, renewed focus on direct marketing and dedication to customers, stakeholders and the over 500 staff it employs. The changes come as global markets and dynamics in the industry continue to change dictated by changing customer preferences, technology and weather.

“Our rebranding comes with a promise of renewed customer excellence backed by our best quality and new varieties. There will be an enhanced ecosystem between the farm and customers with good flow of communication and overall enhanced customer experience,” said Nicholas Ambanya, the CEO of Magana Flowers while unveiling the new logo.

Established by late businessman and former Cabinet minister Dr Magana Njoroge Mungai, the farm relies on innovations to produce quality flowers at low cost in its 25 hectares. The flowers are sold to the Middle East, Europe and China.

“We are promising to enhance cooperation with our suppliers, breeders, the community and regulatory agencies like the Kenya Flower Council, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (Kephis) and Horticulture Crops Directorate. This is the climax of celebrating our turning round the business,” he said.

Ambanya said the farm is set to implement a strategic plan of strengthening the target markets while at the same time developing and producing the quality demanded by the various market segments.

“There will be a deliberate effort driven by a skilled and talented team that is now in place whose mandate is to excellently manage the whole value chain,” Ambanya added.