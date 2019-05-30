Madaraka Day boom for Narok town,Mara hotels

Peter Leshan & Harriet James @PeopleDailyKe

Some pocket-friendly hotels in Masai Mara will be in brisk business this weekend after Narok county goverment waived park entry fee for Kenyans.

It is part of the initiative by the county to promote local tourism as it hosts this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations led by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday. However, luxury camps and some of the big hotels in the Mara, which charge more than Sh50,000 full board per night, might not gain from the Madaraka Day fete as domestic tourists find the rates too high.

Hoteliers set to benefit are mainly tented camps charging between Sh10,000 and Sh20,000 full board per night, inquiries by Travelwise

indicate. Kenyans and foreigners resident in Kenya have booked stay at Keekorok Lodge, Sarova Mara Game Camp, Serena Mara Lodge, Simba Mara Lodge and Sopa Lodge— all five-star facilties.

They will pay between Sh30,000 and Sh50,000 off peak per person per night, full board. Most visitors will exploit the waiver to arrive on Saturday and check out the following day.

Governor Samuel Tunai, who announced the free park entry three weeks ago, has asked Kenyans to exploit the advantage to sample the Mara whose annual wildebeests migration from Serengeti in Tanzania to the reserve through the Mara River has been named the Eighth Wonder of the World.

“We will be busy on Saturday and Sunday. All rooms have been booked. It will be a brief boom before the peak season begins in a few weeks,” says Isaac Kasura, general manager of Entumoto Camp.

Overwhelmed by bookings

Visitors will easily access Mara because the construction of the 60km Narok-Sekenani Gate road is now complete. The park management says it expects more personal vehicles inside the park, adding that it has made arrangements for easy flow of traffic. “We will control vehicular traffic to ensure animals are not disturbed or hindered from hunting,” says Parkire Kuyioni, the county’s senior warden for Masai Mara.

There will also be visitors who will be going for game drives and later retreat to their hotels in Narok town.

The town’s hotel managers say that for the first time in a low season, they have been overwhelmed by bookings.

“Our capacity is overstretched,” says Ishmael Ayabei, the general manager, Chambai Springs.

“There are many seeking accommodation. Some of them will be going to Mara while others, mainly senior government and parastatal officials, will be gracing Madaraka Day fete,” he added.

Livestock traders and slaughterhouses expect good business because of a rise in demand for meat in the town.

However, luxury hotel camps and some of the big hotels in the Mara might not gain from the Madaraka Day fete. While welcoming the idea of the free park entry fees for having the potential to attract large numbers of domestic tourists, Nelson ole Reiyia Lemutaka, director of Oldapoi Mara, says his camp had still not recorded high bookings by Tuesday this week.

International tourists

Similar sentiments were expressed by Dixon Mchoe, co-founder of Tangulia Mara camp, which hasn’t recorded a large number of bookings. Wilson Odhiambo, General manager of Mahali Mzuri Camp, is also experiencing similar challenges. “The camp, however, has a number of international tourists who have booked to be in the camp during the season,” he says.

Theo Shumwe, manager of Tilipikwani Camp, notes that while the camp is full for the holiday, the number hasn’t been attributed to the free park fees.

Meanwhile, the Tourism and Wildlife ministry has banned all Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) from accessing government-run national parks and game reserves. It says in a statement that there has been an influx of PSVs, especially matatus hired mostly by Kenyan visitors for game drives expeditions.

“It is not only illegal, but also dangerous to tourists as matatu drivers are not trained as tour drivers or tour guides. Their vehicles are not designed for the terrain in these areas,” says Mulei Muia, the Director of Public Communications.

All vehicles that take tourists to national parks or game reserve must now be licensed by the Tourism Regulatory Authority as Tourist Service Vehicle (TSV) and must display the requisite sticker. “TSVs will only be driven by licensed professional tour drivers, accompanied by similarly licensed professional tour guides. No PSVs or matatus will be allowed into the national parks or game reserves,” he said.