Lone woman takes on negative Borana culture

Makai Ntalo Mamo dedicated her life to tame an old age culture that saw women reduced to beggars and denied economic advancement opportunities

Wahinya Henry

Thirty-seven-year-old Makai Ntalo Mamo’ radiates with joy at the success of a sustained campaign she carried out against negative culture perpetuated by men in her community that has driven women into near-slaves.

She sits comfortably at the Malika Bisanadi Boran Cultural Centre in Kinna, Isiolo county and adds logs to the bonfire around which men and women from all over the country sit and listen to her tale.

“It has been a taboo for a Borana woman to look for food. We are told it’s the responsibility of a man,” she says, noting that in the community, a woman is considered weak and unaccustomed to hard jobs. She has no business mixing with others, and her duty is to give birth. Working is considered anti-religious.

With this background, Mamo and a few other women came together and formed the Nasole Women Group, especially after they experienced frustration from lack of financial support and increasing poverty.

“Our men initially resisted our coming together to fend for ourselves and have a meaningful life. They sneered at us, but they could not break our spirit because of member’s determination,” she says, adding that when men are not away—including all the way in Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea—searching for pasture and water for livestock for months, they are at the shopping centres chewing miraa.

This put women in a delicate position, forcing them to go out and search for food and empower themselves economically.

Mamo has no regrets for having chosen this path. “The campaign has not been in vain,” she says.

Traditionally, men have their way amongst the Borana — a wife serves the husband milk and meat whenever he comes home without asking questions. A husband’s favourite spot is at the entrance of the manyatta, where his wife serves him milk from a gourd. She then sits nearby but at a reasonable distance, watches the husband eating and occasionally replenishes his cup and bowl. Furthermore, it is the duty of women to construct the manyatta using sticks and palm fronds brought by the men from the bush.

Significant events

The relatively unknown Gada system – that dates back to the 15th century – governs the day-to-day living of the Borana community. One of the most significant events within the system is the Gadamoji ceremony, which marks the passage of governance from the elders to the young. The central figure in the ceremony is the Gadamoji, a highly revered elder who is believed to have special powers.

Besides passing of the governance baton, the ceremony also defines gender roles among the Borana. In sexual intercourse the man is “on top”, which “signifies the woman’s position in the Borana society as subordinate and subservient, while they remain essential in their contribution to the numerical and social prosperity of the family. Men’s dominance in most ritual, social and military activities reflect the fact that the Borana society is patrilineal.

Success march

“We grew up believing bad omen will befall a woman who goes out of the way to fend for herself and her family,” explained Mamo, who is also the founder of Nalo Sacco based at the Bisanadi Boran Cultural Centre.

“The campaign has seen women deliver food at the table, support distant relatives and send more offsprings to schools,” says primary school head teacher Kahlif Omar from Garbatulla.

When fire gutted a shop in Kinna belonging Madina Mohamed, a member of the group, she immediately called Mamo.

“She came and asked me to assist. I immediately fixed a date to raise funds to restock the shop,” Mamo says.

Occasionally, Mamo would hold a march and celebrations to share the group’s success and send a powerful message on a woman’s ability to contribute to the welfare of family members and community.