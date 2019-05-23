Leveraging the Internet to give women dignity

Women are said to take care of others to the extent of ignoring themselves. Joanna Bichsel founded a women’s self-care online platform to help them focus on themselves

Tell us a bit about your career background?

I have a professional background in technology. I have a degree in computer science and have worked at Microsoft as a software engineer before moving to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, where I led the technology department for global development. In this role, we covered mostly East and West Africa, where we used technology to optimise supply chains, delivery of health service in rural areas and agriculture.

What is Kasha?

Kasha is an e-commerce company for women’s health and personal care, which was started three years ago. It was first launched in Rwanda and is now in Kenya.

Why the name Kasha?

I named it after my daughter, which was quite an eye-opener before creating the platform. I really thought of the things women went through, and there was nothing holding me back after that experience. She was a big motivator to start this platform.

What is the inspiration behind the launch of Kasha?

While working at the foundation, we would visit different countries and often people would say they overstock contraceptives. But the main problem was some women felt embarrassed about going to the chemist or clinic to get what they wanted.

I thought: how about I use technology to build solutions for women, by providing a platform that will allow them to confidentially order products without necessarily risking social stigma? That’s how Kasha came to life.

How does Kasha work?

We optimise for women health (including sexual), hair and beauty products. It’s important to note, we are not a marketplace; we get the products directly from the key distributor, making sure it’s genuine, of good quality and condition. We guarantee our buyers will not get expired or counterfeit product from Kasha.

You can order online through the website or through an app, which is available on Android. We are still working on an app for IOS; it will be available soon. For those who don’t have Internet access, we have a short code, 308, through which customers can browse through categories and pay using mobile money.

How does delivery work in the village?

In the villages, we will have Kasha agents who will be able to give this product in different locations. The products are well-packaged and still maintains confidentiality. This helps us with the supply chain and accessibility.

How do you settle on which products are sold on the platform?

We first settled on the basics and then other products are driven by customer demand. Things such as baby and natural hair products were driven by the consumers.

Are the products more affordable in this platform?

We don’t increase the price. We do a market analysis, depending on the type of product and brands. We try to keep the products as affordable as possible.

Apart from selling products, what other issues concerning women does Kasha intend to care for?

Kasha is around self-care; it’s a platform built by women for women. More often, women get swamped by the different roles they play and forget to care for themselves. In this platform, we address these issues as we also have a blog with topics, like general health and other issues that come up. We are for the woman and her needs.

How is the feedback so far by consumers? People are loving the platform, the fact that’s it’s confidential, and easy to use, and the kind of products we have to offer.