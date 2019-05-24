Knut was involved in rollout of CBC, says Spokesman

George Kebaso and Noven Owiti @PeopleDailyKe

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna yesterday dismissed claims the government failed to subject the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) to public participation before its implementation.

He said during his second press briefing that the curriculum development process has been participatory as required by the law.

“The National Steering Committee for Curriculum Development did public participation and this involved other stakeholders such as the Kenya National Union of Teachers, Kenya Union of Post Primary Education, and many more,” he said.

Steering committee

Oguna told journalists the process leading to the rollout of the CBC this year involved stakeholders who are full-fledged members of the National Steering Committee on the curriculum reforms.

He dismissed the teachers’ union criticism of the curriculum, saying the have been part of the Steering Committee.

“The new curriculum requires teaching methods that focus on nurturing of the mind of learners so that they can be involved in their own learning processes as opposed to being passive learners. And this expectation has become the main focus of concern,” he said.

Those opposed to the implementation of the new system say the process was not subjected to public participation as required by the Constitution and general requirements of public policy-making process.

Training sessions

Knut secretary General Wilson Sossion says teachers are ill prepared to implement the CBC, while learning and teaching environment of learners is inadequate.

Oguna, however, said the government had conducted a series of training sessions for teachers at different levels.

Elsewhere, the Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA) dismissed concerns raised by Knut as “non-issues” that can be addressed as the implementation process goes on.

KPSA chief executive officer Peter Ndoro said the issues being raised by Knut are not substantive enough to warrant stoppage of the new education system rollout.

“Knut is becoming a stumbling bloc in the CBC rollout process because what it has raised are non-issues which can be addressed along the way,” he told People Daily.

He said all stakeholders had been fully involved in the education reforms process.

Ndoro said KPSA was well prepared to tackle the curriculum implementation challenges.

He allayed fears that the new curriculum could to fail, saying despite the challenges facing its implementation, is was off to a good start in most public and private schools.

Ndoro said the stalemate pitting Knut and the Ministry of Education should not be allowed to derail the rollout.

He said teething problems can be addressed progressively as the implementation continues.

“Issues pertaining infrastructure is not a problem to CBC. What is changing is how the students will learn and teachers trained,” he added.

Sossion has accused the ministry of rushing the new curriculum rollout without proper engagement of the stakeholders and training of teachers.