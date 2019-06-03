Kenya’s sports that fell from grace

1.

Sevens rugby

After athletics, Sevens rugby was the other sport that flew Kenya’s flag as Shujaa tore apart rivals at will in the World Rugby Series. South Africa, New Zealand, Fiji, England and Australia are the giants of the game but they all experienced Kenya’s wrath at some point. But the team’s fall from grace has been spectacular. In the 2018/19 season that completed yesterday, they became a laughing stock, averaging a point every leg as they got whipped left, right and centre by minnows such as Japan, Brazil, Spain, Wales and even Russia. Much of Shujaa’s struggles has been attributed to a go-slow by senior players but self centred officials and lack of a succession plan has left Kenya in a deep hole.

2.

Cricket

As England and Wales host the 2019 ICC World Cup, Kenya is once again a spectator. However, before the turn of the millennium, World Cup qualification was considered ordinary. But the heights of the 2003 World Cup semi-final, were followed by unimpressive performances at the 2007 and 2011 editions and with poor management, minnows Bangladesh leapfroged them to earn the coveted Test status. Kenya lost its One Day International (ODI) status with lower ranked countries like Afghanistan, Ireland, Scotland, Nepal, United Arab Emirates and Papua New Guinea, elevated. Infighting within Cricket Kenya has not helped matters and it will take something special to return to those lofty heights.

3.

Boxing

Robert Wangila would turn in his grave if he heard of what his beloved boxing is all about today. Wangila is the only Kenyan Olympic gold medal winner outside athletics when he triumphed in Seoul 1988. That was after Philip Waruinge had won silver and bronze in 1972 and 1968 while Dick ‘Tiger’ Murunga and Samuel Mbugua had also claimed bronze in the 72 edition. Since then, Kenya has been struggling to qualify for the Olympics let alone winning medals and the few that make it rarely impress. These are the fruits of poor management over the years with money-hungry officials, conmen in the name of promoters ruining the sport.

4.

Hockey

Few will imagine today that Kenya was once ranked fourth in the world with nations like the Netherlands, who rule the game presently, playing second fiddle. In the inaugural Men’s Hockey World Cup held in 1971, Kenya finished an impressive fourth after losing 2-1 to India in the third-place playoff with Avtar Singh second on the top scorers charts with four goals. They would go on to impress in other global and continental competitions but today, there is nothing to write home about. Poor facilities, a broke federation and teams, disenchanted fans and players have left the sport in total ruins and it is hard to point any positives from the national team.

5.

Swimming

Jason Dunford broke an Olympic record in the Beijing Games in China in 2008 but that looks like a distant memory today. Jason and his brother David would later fly Kenya’s flag in various international competitions, winning multiple medals in the process. The good performances brought optimism to Kenyans that finally, swimming is coming of age and the country was expected to build onto it for future conquests. However, that was not to be as after the Dunford brothers exited the scene, the good was replaced with the bad as corruption, factional wars and favouritism became the rule of the day at Kenya Swimming Federation.

6.

Basketball

In the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, local basketball players could dream of playing in the lucrative NBA. Back then, Kenya Basketball, Federation (KBF) had structures and partnerships that would allow talented youngsters in schools and local leagues to get basketball scholarships to the USA. The great George Otsiambo Namake who ‘could play and fit perfectly in any position’ opened the doors when he become the first Kenyan to get an American Scholarship 1966 before others followed. Today, an opaque KBF, full of aloof officials, have made such programmes impossible with players and clubs always staging sit-ins over unpaid dues with the game being on its knees.

7.

Rally

If you have lived long enough, you will remember the days the Safari Rally used to sweep across the Kenyan terrain with renowned drivers such as Björn Waldegård, Shekhar Mehta and Joginder Singh entertaining rally enthusiasts on their way to victory. That was when the Safari was part of the World Rally Championships (WRC) and it would draw crowds than run into hundreds of thousands. After the event was excluded from the WRC in 2002 due to the lack of finance and organisation, a spectacular fall from grace started. Turf wars within Kenya Motorsport Federation saw the departure of a host of sponsors while interest from the sport from fans waned.

8.

Sprints

Back in the day, Kenyans could also hold their own in sprints. Seraphino Antao was the first to break the glass ceiling when he won gold in 100 and 220 yards in the 1962 Commonwealth games in Perth, Australia before Kenya’s next moment of sprint glory came in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico city when Daniel Rudisha, Matesi Nyamau, Naftali Bon and Charles Asati won silver medal in 4x400m. Kenya’s next sprint hero, however, was Asati who won two gold medals at the 1970 Commonwealth games in the 400m. Since those days, Kenya has struggled to produce sprinters of note with lack of proper training and scouting blamed for this.

The few that have sprung up are having it rough as witnessed in the World Relays last month when even the baton change-over proved problematic.

9.

Women football

Before Harambee Stars ended their 15-year wait to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, there was nothing positive to talk about Kenyan football. Before that, their women’s counterparts Harambee Starlets had provided the silver lining by qualifying for the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) in 2016. However, after that, they lost to Tanzania in the 2016 Cecafa final in Uganda when they were tipped to lift the trophy before finishing last in the same competition last year. They recently failed to make a return to AWCON with reports of disharmony in camp, sexual harassment and unpaid allowances always bedeviling them.

10.

Club football

At a time when club football is reaping billions in sponsorship and TV revenue around the world, Kenya can only sit back and watch. Go-slows over unpaid salaries is the order of the day at local clubs with others handing rivals walkovers due to financial constraints. TV revenue is unheard of here as KPL struggles to attract sponsors what with empty terraces every time local teams play. However, before the turn of the millennium, Kenyan stadiums were always full with stars such as Allan Thigo, Peter Dawo, Mahmood Abbas, Joe Kadenge, Henry Motego becoming heroes. Surprisingly, there was no money in football back then, it was all about passion. Kenya failed to leverage on this and they are now reaping the fruits.