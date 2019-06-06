Kenya wins big at the 2019 world travel awards.

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Kenya once again defended its title as a leading tourist destination at the 2019 World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony in Mauritius, after scooping top awards in different categories.

The big win came after the World Travel Awards unveiled Kenya as the host of next year’s Africa and Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony.

This was surely a boost for the Kenya destination, which was asserted by Kenya Tourism Board emerging as the winner of Africa’s Leading Tourist Board for the seventh time.

Kenya also cemented her boldness as a destination when she stood out in three Africa destination awards that illuminated her as the leading Beach destination, leading Business Travel destination, leading Meeting and Conference destination as well as the Leading Airline.

“We are honoured to have once again been recognised at the prestigious World Travel Awards both as a prime destination and as a marketing agency for seven years running. I congratulate the KTB team for working tirelessly to continue making our beautiful country stand out in the highly competitive tourism market,” said KTB CEO, Dr Betty Radier.

Adding that “We are extremely excited and delighted to be able to host WTA in Kenya; the home of safari, tropical beaches, rich culture, and heritage.”

These awards came shortly after KTB announced their refresh of the Magical Kenya brand with the objective of strongly and continuously promoting and positioning Kenya as an all-year-round diverse-experience destination to retain and attract emerging tourist markets.

“The tourist market needs to continue changing because tourists are now looking for more specialised and personalised experiences. This win comes at a fortuitous time when we want the world to see Kenya as an all year round destination that delivers a wide variety of exhilarating and tranquil experiences, an essence clearly illustrated in our brand new refreshed logo.”

She noted that these awards and the increased number of inbound tourists are proof that Kenya’s travel and hospitality industry is definitely on the right track. This can also be attested to by the 27 global hotel brands that have announced plans to open new or additional hospitality facilities in Kenya over the next four years, cementing the country’s position as East Africa’s business hub.