Kenya still battles with pollution in households

Nduta Waweru @PeopleDailyKE

Almost three billion people mainly from low- and middle-income countries rely on solid fuels such as wood, charcoal, coal and animal dung, according to the World HealthOrganisation (WHO).

Such household air pollution exposes them, including a huge number of Kenyans, to premature deaths from respiratory illness, cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Others are exposed to injuries such as scalding, burns and poisoning.

The Ministry of Environment places the number of people dying from indoor pollution at 14,300 annually.

The 2019 Economic Survey indicates that diseases of the respiratory system were the leading cause of morbidity in 2018, accounting for 39.3 per cent of total disease incidences and affecting 21.8 million Kenyans, an increase from 14.5 million in 2017. Malaria came in second.

Still popular

A 2018 report by the WHO, Opportunities for Transition to Clean Household Energy in Kenya, indicates that 23 per cent of rural Kenyans use kerosene for cooking, 18 per cent use charcoal, and 12 per cent use kerosene and LPG, with electricity being used by one per cent of the population as per 2014. In terms of lighting, 69 per cent of Kenyans use kerosene and 23 per cent use electricity.

It further states that although there is a gradual trend towards clean fuels, 54 per cent of the population uses several fuels to counter price volatility and fuel shortage

Awareness drive

Among the reasons given for the low intake of clean energy in the country include no cost-benefit analyses of use of clean and polluting fuels and their health benefits; inadequate knowledge and access to cleaner air as well as the lack of equipment for measuring household pollution. Socio-cultural barriers as well as high production costs of clean energy have slowed down uptake.

Even so, there have been a number of initiatives to address household air pollution, but more needs to be done. The report recommends strategic and coordinated partnerships between stakeholders, integration of clean household cooking fuels into electrification programmes, improvement of supply and distribution infrastructure across the country, as well as suitable mechanisms to make clean energy affordable.