Just as everything related to menses…at this time is considered taboo

Just as everything related to menses, getting down and dirty at this time is considered taboo. But are things slowly changing?

Harriet James @harriet86 jim

Recently, there was a debate at a local radio station on menses sex and why some men and women found it appealing. Well, a majority of the listeners found it to be disgusting and couldn’t even find themselves doing it.

“Period sex? Naahhh, I wouldn’t even dare think about it,” said one listener.

‘Nay…’ said another who found it disgusting.

“It’s unbiblical,” another commented.

Well, the new fad in town is couples finding it pleasurable during this toughest time of the month in a woman’s life.

For Ruth Wambui, 33, having sex in her period is one of the pleasurable moments she can’t deny her boyfriends. She says most of her senses are alive and she doesn’t have to worry about lubricants as things work at full steam. “It’s my best time in the month to have sex. Having orgasm makes my cramps less painful,” she says.

Final frontier

For a long time, period or menses sex has been seen as the “final frontier” in the bedchambers. The word itself keeps men from coming near and turns the whole notion of sex from a fun affair into an inhibited, messy and embarrassing venture. In the past, a menstruating woman was deemed as sacred and with so much power that she could cure the sick.

In ancient Rome, if a woman uncovered her body at this time, she was seen to have the powers to scare hailstorms, lightning and even whirlwind. It was seen as dangerous to a man’s power. Here in Africa, the menstrual blood was the most powerful juju that could destroy as well as purify.

“In the Mayan culture, menstruation was seen as a punishment for violating the social rules, which regulate marriages. The blood would turn into insects and snakes that was eventually used in black sorcery,” says Dr Gladys Nyachieo, a sociologist at Multimedia University.

Nyachieo adds in cultures where a woman’s blood was deemed as sacred, it was believed that a separation should occur during her period. The logic behind it is that when sacred blood comes into contact with disrespectful things, then it becomes ritually unclean or even dangerous. This goes out in most religions. For instance, In Judaism, during her menses a woman may be banned from having sexual intercourse.

The Jewish Torah prohibits men from having sex with a woman at that time even during marriage. In Orthodox Judaism, it goes as far as women and men being prohibited from even having contact or passing things to each other. Anyone who does that is deemed as ritually unclean. In Islam too, the Quran prevents a woman in her periods from having sex. Men are urged to withdraw immediately they discover that a woman is menstruating.

While most women give this as a reason why they shouldn’t have sex with a man, there are several reasons why it is advisable to have it at that time of the month. During this time, the ovaries prepare the endometrium to be fertilised and if there is none, the body will break down due to the thickening of the walls, lowering the progesterone levels.

This is what makes the sex drive high. In week two also, estrogen and testosterone level are at their peak boosting the mood, energy as well as sex drive. After this period, the vagina is dry and one’s irritable making lovemaking not so wonderful affair. Wambui advises that period sex requires a bit of planning and a level of open-mindedness to get things started.

Planning ahead

“A woman bleeds just four or five tablespoons of menstrual fluid during their period, though some women might experience heavier bleeding. Since blood doesn’t come out gushing constantly, one can enjoy the act as it won’t all come out in the process” she says.

While it might have an unpleasant smell, and the position might be restricted for a while, Ruth notes that at the heat of the moment, you and your partner might be so much into it that the focus is elsewhere. Though, one still needs preparation for things to go right.

“Though it’s fun, you only have a few options when it comes to matters pleasure. First, oral sex will be extremely uncomfortable for you and it’s always advisable not to have it due to infections. Again, I would advise not to be on top as the lady due to the centre of gravity. I always lie down to be safe,” Wambui adds.

Research done by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, noted that having sex during your period increases ones risk of either acquiring or passing on STI or even HIV due to the transmission of fluids. Because of this, it is always advisable to use protection to ensure that you are safe while having fun.