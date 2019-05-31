Joint venture to raise funds for 100 homes

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

Wattle Ridge Real Estate has partnered with Property Reality Company (PRC) to help raise funds for their upcoming housing projects in Kikuyu, Kiambu county.

Under the partnership, PRC is expected to sell eight acres of land belonging to Wattle Ridge on their behalf and the amount raised will be used for construction of a housing development. “We decided on a joint venture with PRC because they have long experience when it comes to selling land. Another reason why we partnered with them is that we don’t want to engage banks in this project,” said Frank Maina, one of the Wattle Ridge directors.

Located 2.5km from the fast-growing Kikuyu town, which has a well-zoned business and residential estates, the property dubbed Kikuyu Ridge Estate comprises eighth of an acre plots and quarter acre plots ideal for residential development, with water and electricity on site.

The plots are going for between Sh2.95 million and Sh6.1 million depending on the type of payment plan.In close proximity to the property is the Ondiri Swamp and campsite, ideal for recreation and relaxation. Amenities nearby include schools, malls, hospitals, a police post and tarmacked roads.

Maina said they plan to construct 103 houses as from next year in three different phases. The first and second phase will consist of 30 maisonettes each, but for the last phase, the project involves 43 apartments.

“We have about 231 acres at our disposal but, initially, the land was around 239 acres. This is where we will build the controlled development. We aim to sell part of it to get cash for construction of houses that will be three- and four-bedroomed units,” Maina said.

PRC CEO Brian Gachari said more partnerships are needed more for the private sector to fulfil the national dream of affordable homes. He said since the introduction of interest capping rates, most banks are not ready to fund such housing projects.

“Lack of funds has been the main challenge facing companies which are ready and willing to take up the affordable housing projects. If companies like ours enter into joint- ventures, the burden of getting funds will be eased,” said Gachari.