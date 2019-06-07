Innovation lessons from Nairobi habitat forum

Many countries, including Kenya, have seen a proliferation of slums and informal settlements, growing poverty in towns and increased environmental degradation

Vamsi Gaddam from India received acclaim at a recent United Nations gathering in Nairobi for his unique innovation, which promises a smart housing solution capable of averting an urban crisis in global cities.

His model solar -roofed house innovation showcased at the first ever United Nations Habitat Assembly fitted well with the Innovation for a Better Quality of Life in Cities and Communities theme. The theme was adopted at the forum that attracted over 2,000 delegates at the Unep headquarters in Gigiri from May 27-31, an innovation that drew the attention of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who opened the event.

The managing director of Visaka Industries back in India, Gaddam explained how he volunteered to cover the distance between his country and Nairobi to deliver what he described as a ‘single roof’, which generates power.

Solar components are infused into the roofing products, which make more economic sense as opposed to use of the general solar panel. The roof has a life of 50 years and the solar part of it is 25 years.

Gaddam was one of nearly 3,000 delegates who attended the Habitat Assembly, a conference on how to best improve urban housing. During the five-day meeting, the United Nations warned that without smart housing, Africa faced an urban crisis.

The affordability of Gaddam’s model also impressed other state officials. His model house, made partially from improvised cement board, a substitute for wood, would cost only Sh600,000 ($6,000) to build.

Prof Michel Loots, CEO of Trideal House was also at hand to showcase his triangular house innovation with hanging gardens. The house is built on extremely durable tanks that collect water during the rainy season and then give out enough water to grow vegetables and fruits needed throughout the year. “My dream is to adapt the technology in Kenya as a food security measure,” he said.

Panelists

Two Presidents and two Prime Ministers shared ideas on innovation in cities in front of a packed audience.

President Kenyatta hosted President Salva Kiir of South Sudan, Prime Minister Josai Vorege Bainimarama of Fiji and Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed of Yemen.

Rather than read statements, the four leaders answered questions on urban innovation, partnerships with the private sector and the role of multilateralism. Uhuru explained how the vision of affordable housing, a right enshrined in the 2010 Kenyan Constitution, is going to be a “massive challenge” in the urbanising world.

“It is important to us to look at alternative, new and innovative ways of achieving this objective. There is no way to provide affordable housing to people without partnership with the private sector,” he added.

The UN Habitat Executive Director, Maimunah Mohd Sharif said if the battle to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals is to be won or lost in cities, then “cities will have to continue to drive innovation in ground-breaking ways to achieve a lasting impact on communities and to ensure no one is left behind”.

Challenges

Uhuru said all over the world, societies were currently ill-prepared to plan effectively for the rapid urbanisation that is taking place. “Many countries, including Kenya, have seen a proliferation of slums and informal settlements, urbanisation of poverty, and increased environmental degradation. Addressing these challenges calls for collective international action, informed by scientific research and technological innovations,” he added.

Kenya has establised a mortgage liquidity facility ­—The Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC), which aims to support the development of primary and secondary mortgage markets by providing secure, long-term funding to mortgage lenders, and increasing the availability and afford ability of mortgage loans.

“We have also embarked on major infrastructural developments both on major highways and within our major urban areas that have facilitated mobility, improved sanitation, and access to services by our citizens,” said Uhuru.

In the area of research and technological advancement, Kenya has laid emphasis on Innovation as an accelerator of the quality of life for its citizens through promotion and development of entrepreneurship education in all sectors of the economy.

Delegates agreed to promote gender equality and support inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable cities and human settlement and enhance urban-rural linkages for sustainable urbanisation and human settlements.