Infrastructure key to opening up rural areas

Linet Mwende is a resident of Kenol urbanising centre. She regards the completion of the Konza – Tala road as God sent.

The tarmacked road has opened the once sleepy rural village to a modern town that now boasts of its first cyber café. “The village had a population of 300 people, now we are about 2,000 in just one year. And more are still coming. Besides, business has boomed,” she says.

After noticing that strangers are busy constructing modern homes in her neighbourhood, Mwende felt challenged enough to start building permanent houses next to her piece of land.

She put up the home from proceeds paid to her as compensation after a piece of her land was hived off during the tarmacking and rehabilitation of sections of the new road. “I have plans to set up as business here by the road side. I used to take more than four hours to Nairobi through Kagundo for simple services like banking and cyber cafe,” says Mwende, pointing at a nyama

choma den and a high-cost private school, Syanthi Bidii Academy. “Now I spend half the time in my car,” she says.

From the rising still hills of Kamutanga where the road turns in sharp corners, Ngelani location Chief Martin Kuvika is puzzled by escalation of the cost of land since the road was completed. A 50×100 plot in the area costs Sh1.2 million, up from below Sh20,000 a year ago.

“Farming has been boosted by access roads and jobs for young people created. Mwania Bridge that connects Machakos town and Wote town used to be a night mare,” says chief Kuvika.

Other centres have also come up along the road. They include Kamulu, Mutathia, Joska, Koma, Tala and Kantafu. The development of the region is the latest trend by real estate investors to rush for land in areas previously regarded as rural aided by access and connectivity. They are in a race to buy land to invest in the region and in Machako town, Kajiado, Laikipia, Nakuru, Murang’a and Malindi towns.

“Economic development of a region or city depends on its internal connectivity and how connected it is to other regions or cities. Good transport infrastructure enables people and firms to increase production and consumption levels on lowered logistical costs and access to larger supply and labour markets,” says Benjamin Njenga, Metropolitan Director at the ministry of Transport and coordinator of NaMSIP.

Kenya’s prospects for delivering substantial economic growth to depend on its urban infrastructure development determine how fast a region develops and economic development of an area is closely linked to its connectivity, says the World Bank Kenya Urbanisation Review report.



According to researcher James Gatauwa, infrastructure development is a key driver of increased productivity and economic growth.