How to adopt natural pest control methods

Multiple yellow stickers that hang in a vegetable farm near Voi town conspicuously contrast with the lush greenery. The radiant stickers serve as a pest control method since yellow is attractive to insects such as aphids and white flies commonly found in the farm. The stickers are smeared with an adhesive, which traps and kills the insects. The stickers are changed every six months since they also trap dust.

Hanging yellow stickers is one of the bio pest control methods adopted by the farm run by a conservation non-governmental organisation, Wildlife Works. The farm serves as a demonstration station for farmers in Marungu, Taita Taveta county, on use of environmentally responsible bio pesticides.

No synthetic pesticides are used in the half-acre portion of land under various crops —ginger, kales (sukuma wiki), terere (amaranth or mchicha), cowpeas, tomatoes, chilli and turmeric (binzari manjano). Many synthetic pesticides contain hazardous chemicals that are a threat to human health and the environment. According to United Nations Environment Programme (Unep), exposure to pesticides on expectant mothers has been linked to increased risk of childhood leukemia in children.

A fortnight ago, a California jury ordered American agrochemical giant, Monsanto, to pay out more than $2 billion (Sh200 billion) in damages to a couple after the court ruled that use of the herbicide Round-up caused the couple to develop cancer. It was the third verdict against Monsanto (a multinational acquired by Bayer in 2018) with over 9,300 suits against Monsanto pending in US courts. Bayer is appealing all three cases.

Globally, pesticides are being blamed for plummeting bee populations, which are crucial in food production as they pollinate close to three quarters of all crops. The declining bee numbers led to the total ban of the widely used insecticides, neonicotinoids by the European Union in 2018.

In contrast, bio pesticides made of naturally derived substances, microorganisms and plant-based protectants, target specific pests and insects and do not pollute the surroundings.

To sustainably control moths that plague tomatoes, the Marungu farm uses sex pheromones, which frustrate the insects’ mating efforts. Female moths produce pheromones to attract males. “We apply pheromones on an adhesive paper placed within a brightly coloured trap. The colour and the pheromones attract the male moths to the trap where they stick and die. When the males are wiped out, females cannot reproduce and the population dies off,” says George Thumbi, Agribusiness and Forestry Manager, Wildlife Works.

A light–water trap (a light bulb suspended on a rod above a basin of water) has also proven effective in getting rid of insects, which are drawn to light. When the bulb is lit at night, the light and the warmth produced attract a range of insects, which risk drowning in the water. The trap controls pests such as moths, aphids and whiteflies.

When combined, extracts from various plants act as insect repellants too. This is because certain plants produce chemicals that act as natural deterrents to pests. A mixture of tobacco, aloe vera extracts, ground chilli peppers and rosemary leaves effectively wards off insects. The farm uses bird’s eye chili variety whose small fruits are pungent and very hot.

“The smell of the plants and itchiness caused by chilli peppers prevents the insects from settling on plants to lay eggs. This curtails reproduction and since the insects have a short lifespan the populations remain small,” says Thumbi.

Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has developed frameworks that promote use of natural alternatives to pesticides. The 2017 guidelines developed in conjunction with World Health Organisation encourage adoption of integrated Pest Management as they pose little health and environmental risk.

Integrated pest management like that adopted at the vegetable farm in Voi, encourages growth of healthy crops with minimal possible disruptions to agro- ecosystems. To control bigger pests like the butterflies, a shade net covers crops around the farm. The shade net acts as a physical barrier to prevent multiple insects and birds that roam the surrounding Rukinga Wildlife Sanctuary, from accessing the farm.

The net is effectively getting rid of butterflies but caterpillars find their way into the farm through the small holes. Thumbi remembers how when he went for the Christmas holiday last year, he resumed only to find caterpillars had infested the farm and destroyed most of the crops.

After experimenting with multiple solutions including covering crops with a shade net with smaller perforations, Thumbi says that they have finally settled on an effective method of eliminating caterpillars. Spraying a solution of naturally occurring bacteria bacillus thuringiensis on the farm causes the caterpillars to get ill and die.

Another natural pest control method at the farm is suffocation of insects—spreading manure and water on cultivated land and covering it with a polythene bag. Besides preventing eggs from hatching, this technique promotes buildup of beneficial microorganisms in the soi.