How medic milks money from livestock

Although in a good month he pockets on average Sh300,000 from milk sales, George Lang’at has to grapple with many challenges daily

George John Lang’at, a farmer in Bureti Sub-county, Kericho county, has discovered the secrets of dairy farming and he is reaping big out of the practice.

Lang’at rears dairy cows through zero grazing and has 13 dairy cows at the moment. He says farming can be a lucrative business, adding that in a good month, he pockets on average Sh300,000 in milk sales after deducting expenses.

Livestock experts

The farm produces about 25 litres of milk per cow per day, which translates to over 325 litres per day for all the13 dairy cows during lactation period. The cows on average produce 9,700 litres of milk each month.

As a result, the small-scale farmer earns a gross income of about Sh400,000 per month after selling his farm produce at an average price of Sh45 per litre of raw milk. He says he takes home on average a profit of Sh300,000 a month after deducting expenses.

However, this income varies depending on milk output, market prices and nature of farm expenses, which are greatly influenced by seasons.

“I began keeping dairy cows in 2009 purposely for milk production. My father gave me two dairy cows to start off with. I immediately constructed cattle sheds and from then on, my investment has grown in leaps and bounds,” says Lang’at, 50.

He says income from any dairy project can be worth the sacrifice. For close supervision of the dairy enterprise, Langat’s wife Beatrice is the manager. “We work closely with the dairy and livestock sector experts who have been guiding us on the best practice. We follow their advice to the letter and we have seen the fruits from the consultations,” he says.

Lang’at says the secret to quality milk production lies in the quality of feeds, water and minerals, something that he takes seriously. Disease management in the herd in a bid for any dairy farmer to sustain the enterprise is critical.

Lang’at is a clinical officer based at Kapkatet Hospital, Bureti Sub-county, Kericho county. He lives in the outskirts of Litein town. How does he juggle the enterprise and his job at the hospital? He wakes up as early as 5am everyday to ensure the cows have been milked by his workers.

He also checks whether there’s enough feed and water to see the animals through the whole day. “After ensuring all is well, I leave for work to return later in the evening,” says the medic.

“You need to plan your time very well. Leave very clear instructions to the workers on what needs to be done at a particular time. One needs to be proactive in all aspects of the dairy industry so you can become successful person,” adds Lang’at, a father of five.

His customers are institutions such as schools, hotels and residents. He says demand for milk in Central Rift is high. He also sells a mature cow at Sh150,000. “There is no single day I have ever lacked a market for my raw milk since I started the enterprise,” he says.

Challenges galore



Lang’at says most people in the Bureti Sub-county and some parts are shying away from the dairy sub-sector because it is a labour-intensive venture. “They forget the benefits that come with it. I want to advise them that any enterprise dealing with food will never lack market in this country,” he says.

However, despite the dairy sector being a lucrative enterprise, it has its own challenges. Like other farmers, Lang’at faces challenges in getting cattle feed supplies. Some of the feeds being sold lack nutrients while others are substandard.

Since this is a labour-intensive venture, getting reliable workers can be a challenge too. “Unpredictable weather patterns also affect us negatively because it results in lack of adequate water and fodder. Besides, there are many diseases that afflict dairy cattle and sometimes can even kill them,” Lang’at reveals.

Still, there is no major cutthroat competition in dairy farming unlike growing maize or vegetables. “All one needs is to be patient and dedicate all his time to the sub-sector and at the end of the day, one will definitely smile all the way to the bank,” he says.

In 2013, Lang’at’s cow scooped the overall award for the best dairy cow during the South Rift Breeders Show staged in Kericho town. He plans to increase the herd from the current 13 to 20 cows in the next couple of years.