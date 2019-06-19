How I hack long distance motherhood.

Jackie Laura’s worst fear is being unable to provide for her son. So when an opportunity came for her to work in Nairobi, she left her eight-months-old baby with her mum in Kitale. The single mother lets us in on how she bonds with her baby, miles apart

Jasmine Atieno @sparkleMine

News of an upcoming baby is not just any news— to some it is a moment of joy, answered prayer and an assurance that a family’s generation would not wither. To others, especially young mothers, it means shattered dreams, family conflicts and collision with career goals.

Then the baby finally arrives and the young mum has to go back to school or pursue her career. This is where grandparenting comes to the rescue.

“I had to move to Nairobi for work when my son was barely eight months old. I got a job with a microfinance institution. I was the sole provider for my family and there is no greater fear than not being able to provide for my son,” shares Jackie Laura, a 27-year-old mother of one.

Trusted caregiver

“I would say every mother has unconditional love for her newborn baby and truly want to be a part of each and every step. But sometimes you have to juggle between parenting and your career. So I opted to leave my son with my mum in Kitale because, well she was the most trusted caregiver I could get. That grandmother’s love always ‘runneth’ over,” she adds.

As a long distance mother, Jackie has learnt some hacks, which still works four years later. Maintaining a regular line of communication is important for both the child and the mum. Especially phone calls— both video and audios. It is important for the mother to keep close track of her child’s development and day-to-day activities.

Additionally, develop in advance a routine visitation schedule. “The hugs, the kisses, the cuddles, meals and little talks means a lot.

This is where the love really exists. It is important to talk face-to-face with your child and let him/her understand your decision to pursue a career also benefits him/her” Jackie says.

Creating routines

It is important as a long distant mother to normalise all the routines you create for mummy time. “Know exactly when your call is expected, so the child prepares mentally to talk and offload what is in his/her mind. Visit your child often. Otherwise, the child might start feeling neglected or abandoned,” she advises.

“I talk to my boy everyday after school. We do video calls so we can see each other. Also, I can tell if he is ok from his facial expression. I visit him every month so we can play and shop and do a lot of fun things together. This is the routine I have created and he knows it as well,” says Jackie.

The most important thing for any mother is to know that the decision she makes for her children is what is best for everyone including her own self. “It does not end at bringing a child into this world, you have to secure their future and be happy in that space and time. And more so, you can still be a good parent even when you are not there for your child physically,” she says.

Now that she is financially stable, Jackie is considering bringing her child to Nairobi. “I wasn’t well-off financially when I left home and starting life in a new city wasn’t easy. But now that I have stabilised, I’m thinking of emplying a house help and bringing my child with me,” she says.

Psychologists argue that a mother’s presence, especially during infancy and pre-school period helps in improving learning, memory, and emotional regulation. “Separating a child from the mother can be the most destructive thing to a child’s life.

The attachment between a mother is initiated in the womb and hence becomes the strongest bond. So unless it is a situation that that cannot be avoided, it is not right. No amount of compensation can ever cover a mother’s absence, financial or not,” says child psychologist, Dr Philomena Ndambuki.

However, psychologist Beatrice Nderitu says mothers are particularly vulnerable to the judgement of society that wonder how any loving mother would choose to leave their child behind to pursue a career.

“The irony is that this is a choice many men make, even single fathers when they take long-term jobs far away from home. However, mums are expected to choose children above all,” Nderitu says.