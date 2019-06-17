Hope sprouts from juvenile correctional facilities

Evelyn Makena @PeopleDailyKE

From a distance Dagoretti Girls’ Rehabilitation School, deep in the serene Kabete countryside, looks like any other boarding school. It’s surrounded by high hedges and has uniformed security guards at the gate. Dressed in checked blue uniform, groups of girls stroll along muddy paths within the facility while others noisily queue near the kitchen for a cup of tea. Loud laughs, screams and playful shrieks filter through the noise. Some can be heard conversing in vernacular.

But beneath the aura of normalcy, there are tales of turmoil and triumph. The facility serves as a correctional centre for juvenile girls in conflict with the law. It also accommodates girls in need of protection. “Most of the girls are here for committing petty offences such as stealing, indiscipline or drug and substance abuse. Others are not offenders but circumstances such as being orphaned, coming from dysfunctional families and having absentee parents have pushed them here,” says Clarah Kirui, the manager of the school.

The facility is one of the only two rehabilitation centres for girls countrywide. Set up by Church Missionary Society – the founders of PCEA church – in 1885, it features old mundane structures tucked under canopies of mature indigenous trees. Initially, the over-a-century-old facility, formerly known as Dagoretti Rehabilitation Centre, was a haven for girls rejected by their families for getting children out of wedlock.

Vital protection

It evolved into an approved school accommodating boys whose parents had been taken to war during the colonial era, then as a correctional facility for boys before the rising need to decongest the only girls’ rehabilitation centre in Kirigiti, Kiambu county in 2004. While Dagoretti accommodates girls who have committed petty offences, Kirigiti puts up those accused of hardcore crimes.

Justus Muthoka, assistant director Department of Children’s Services, says the rationale behind accommodating girls in conflict with the law and those that lack proper parental care, is inspired by the need of protection for both categories. “As the government, we recognise the need to protect children from myriad of dangers they may face outside the boundaries of a family, and thus the need to accommodate them in such facilities,” he says.

A total of 67 girls aged between 10 and 17 are at the institution. One of them is Neema*, 14, who has just started her second year at the institution, having joined in March last year. Thinking through the circumstances that led her to the facility, Neema feels deeply wronged by her parents. After enduring constant fighting between her father, a soldier, and mother, a businesswoman, for many years, Neema had had enough. So, in February last year, the Form One student ran away from home and found herself on the streets in a nearby town. Lost and in need of care, she soon found solace in the company of bar attendants. She started drinking and selling alcohol in bars.

Transformed

Her stay in the streets was, however, short-lived. Police officers apprehended and presented her before a judge. “My father was present during the hearing. Although he was apologetic at that point, I was so fed up with the toxic environment at home so much that I was somehow relieved when the judge committed me to Dagoretti,” adds Neema.

She says her father visits often, but even though the centre lacks the comforts of her parents’ home, it cannot compare to the peace of mind and acceptance she has found. She is also too aware of the negative tags attached to children in such institutions. “Some people think that we are such bad children who killed and carried out other atrocious offences. But no, we are children who lacked proper care and protection from parents. For some of us, being here is better than being at home,” she adds.

Before ending up at the institution, each girl goes through the juvenile justice once caught by police. In her conspicuously red uniform, Leah* stands out from the other girls. She is now a Form One student in a secondary school east of Nairobi county, and is visiting her friends at the institution. It’s been less than a year since the 16-year-old left the facility. Leah was about to sit her final primary exams in 2017 when her behaviour drastically changed. “She lost interest in school and insisted on dropping out. Before I knew it, she started sleeping out and drinking alcohol,” says Esther*, her mother.

The mother of four says that her last-born’s indiscipline startled her. “I could not understand why Leah, a bright girl in school, wanted to drop out. It really worried me that if she continued living recklessly she would end up contracting diseases,” she adds, adding that she was forced to approach a child officer when their efforts to counsel Leah failed.

Leah was apprehended and after appearing in court, committed to the centre. Last year, she sat her primary school exams, and emerged the best student with 265 marks. Looking back, she is grateful for the experience at the institution and is currently focusing on her studies and working towards becoming a neurosurgeon.

Obstacles on the way

“Girls stay here for up to three years, undergoing counselling, studying and receiving vocational training in design and baking. We then release them to their parents or families,” says Kirui. With at least three meals a day, access to healthcare and a shelter, this facility is a better option for girls who lack proper parental care. But it’s extremely basic. For instance, the school with pupils from Class Four to Eight has only two teachers and suffers severe textbooks shortage. In Class Seven, pupils are forced to share the two existing Social Studies textbooks.

While there is a fully equipped dispensary on site stocked with drugs, it has not been operational for the past one year. Since the facility is at the boundary of Nairobi and Kiambu counties, it has been affected by a misunderstanding between the two counties over the management of the dispensaries data, Kirui says. This prompted Nairobi county, which had been providing commodities and personnel for years, to withdraw the two nurses that it had employed, leaving the facility in limbo.

Just like Leah there are more stories of optimism told by alumni of the juvenile correctional facilities. Mary Njeri, 50, is one of them. She joined Kirigiti Girls Rehabilitation Centre in 1976 at only seven.

“My mother and father had separated years before, and mum left our rural home in Nakuru and brought me and my five siblings along with her to live with an aunt in Ngong,” she narrates. When her mother died of blood pressure in 1976, she hatched a plan to escape from her aunt’s home to go and find her relatives in Nakuru. But since she brought on board her cousin, the police apprehended them, and within months she found herself in the centre.

After more than eight years at the facility, she left and continued with her education through the help of well-wishers. Today, Njeri, who boasts of having several diplomas and a degree in education from Kenyatta University, has been working at the Dagoretti facility as a children’s officer for the past 25 years. “Life at the facility was not so easy, but today I look back and I am grateful for the experience. I’m living proof that good things can come from these facilities,” she says. Despite the circumstances that led them to join the facilities, children who have been to correctional facilities face a lot of stigma once they are reintegrated into the community.

Teresa Njoroge understands the depth of the stigma too well having spent one year in prison. In 2009, Njoroge, then a senior bank manager, was arrested for a crime she did not commit and sentenced to a year at the Langata Women’s Prison in 2011 with her three-month-old baby. After leaving prison, she founded Clean Start to help those leaving prison and correctional facilities transition into the society.

The organisation runs a six-week programme, Spear, to help those leaving prison. It has been beneficial to children like Leah, by building their self-esteem, confidence and preparing them for life beyond the confinement of rehabilitation as well as by paying their school fees.