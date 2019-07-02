Hanging on an unhappy marriage for children’s sake.

Justus Njoroge

Some years back, I used to argue that it’s foolhardy for anyone to stick in an unhappy marriage because of children. I would make arguments such as, “You deserve to be happy,” “Children will eventually leave,” “You should not sacrifice your life because of children, walk out of the unhappy marriage.”

I would castigate such people, especially women, as being unreasonable and foolish. But having been married for over a decade, I now fully understand and my view is different.

Having developed that close bond with children for these years, it is difficult to leave the children behind or deprive them of one of the parents. It is not a simple rational decision and matters of the heart cannot be rationalised.

Recently, I have seen people getting divorced or separated after 30 plus years in marriage. I used to wonder why, but now I know better. Such people, especially women, stuck in unhappy marriages to allow their children to complete their education and once they were out of their home, there was no more reason to stick on.

The main reason that leads them to stay is no longer valid and they can freely express their opinions and their children who are adults would fully understand their decision.

But should you stick in unhappy and abusive marriage just because of your children? This is not a simple answer as matters of the heart cannot be argued logically. It’s not a straight yes or no answer, there are many variations at play.

I think this is a personal decision that one would need to make depending on the situation at hand. If the marriage is physically abusive, should you still stick along? I don’t think so. Your life and that of your children would be in great danger. You may be maimed or even killed by the abusive spouse.

Is there a threshold, which when passed, it means you can leave your marriage irrespective of the impact on your children? I don’t know. You will have to do your own self-evaluation and make the right decision, in most cases – hanging on there might be the better decision to make.