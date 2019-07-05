Guest insists she did not steal, but ‘take’ hotel bathrobe

A pair of branded warm slippers, a vanity kit, face towels or a couple of fancy imported shampoo bottles; these are some of the commonly stolen stuff from hotel rooms, and I am sure most readers of Room Service are guilty of the so-called sticky fingers at some point during their stay in a star-rated hotel.

While most hotels know that those little stuff are magnets to some guests and have actually factored their replacement expenses in their annual budgets, it becomes a major financial headache when what guests steal from rooms (although most guests when caught prefer the managers use the phrase “take away”) are bigger, and costly.

We could excuse some ratchets from the lowly corners of the world who have inclination to steal, but hotel managers are baffled by the increasing theft of hotel amenities which is now being perpetuated by the wealthy.

A recent example that occurred in a renowned resort in Naivasha suffices. A wife of a popular politician recently shocked the entire resort management after she was caught red-handed sneaking out the resort’s bathrobe and a fluffy pillow.

The youthful woman had booked the resort for four days and all seemed well until the checkout day when the management discovered that the king-size bed did not have one of its new pillows. The pricy bathrobe was also missing…

The guest was politely asked to check whether she had ‘accidentally’ packed the hotel’s said items. “You think I am a thief? Excuse me!” she thundered at the resort staff. “Look at my dressing and sniff my expensive perfume and tell me if I look as if I am struggling to ‘take away’ your old robe and pillow,” she added sneering.

The stone-faced hotel security could not give a damn as they insisted that she opens her large suitcase, threatening to call the police. Fearing drama and arrest, the politician’s wife obliged, albeit reluctantly.

“Oh my!” she belched. “Here they are!” she added. “I must have packed them by mistake while in hurry. I am sorry guys. I am not a thief,” she assured the unamused staff as she shamefully gave up her loot.