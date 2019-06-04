Fighting Fall armyworms from within

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

A team of international scientists has identified a biological weapon that could help fight the scourge of fall armyworm.

Fall armyworm is a devastating pest that experts say threatens the food security of about 200 million people in Africa.

According to the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), fall armyworm has already spread across sub-Saharan Africa since its detection in the region in 2016, affecting millions of hectares of maize and sorghum crops.

Dubbed T remus, this biological weapon is an egg parasitoid, an insect that completes its larval development within the body of another insect leading to the death of its host. It is already being used to tackle fall armyworm in the America, experts say.

“We hope that by using this parasitoid or other biological control agents, the number of synthetic insecticides used against fall armyworm will diminish,” said Marc Kenis, lead author of the study and head of risk analysis at the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI ).

He explains that the team of researchers used DNA analysis and morphological observations to confirm the presence of T remus in Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Niger, and South Africa, according to a study published in the journal Insects last week.

Yield losses

“T remus is a vital tool that can fight against the fall armyworm, a pest that has the ability to cause yield losses of up to 20.6 million tonnes per annum in 12 of Africa’s maize-producing countries,” said Marc.

Currently, the main control method used is broad-spectrum insecticides, which have serious economic, environmental and health consequences. However, the use of natural enemies to control a pest, an approach called biological control, is environmentally more sustainable and has no negative effect on human health.

“Many teams in Africa are looking for natural enemies of fall armyworm in several African countries. Of particular interest are parasitoids. Our discovery showed that the parasitoid is already in West, East and Southern Africa and can readily be used as a biological control agent,” Kenis says.

He cautions, however, that biological control agents do not fully eradicate pests but they just lower their populations and impact below a tolerance threshold.

Impact on continent

The team of scientists says that surveys should now be carried out throughout Africa to assess the distribution and impact of T remus on the continent.

Kenis reveals that the main challenge will be to develop a production method specific to the African context that will be economically viable for African farmers.

“I believe that African policymakers will facilitate the use of T. remus as a biological control agent by allowing it to be registered.”

Dr. Tadele Tefera, a principal investigator at a Nairobi-based International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (Icipe), says that Kenyan farmers have been using insecticides to tackle fall armyworm, which can cause great harm to farmers and end users of their products.

He says that despite all the efforts in place to control this worm through conventional methods, such as the use of insecticides, is complicated because the adult stage of the pest is most active at night, and infestation is only detected after the damage has been caused to the crop.

“With this new biological weapon that can fight against fall armyworm, African governments can help local farmers by making funds available through grants or subsidies so that they can have access to it,” said Tefera.