Fall army worms wreak havoc in North Rift

County governments of Nandi, Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet appeal to State to provide Sh3b to fight pest on the rampage once again

Farmers from the food basket region of North Rift are a worried lot following another invasion of their maize plantations and pasture by fall army worms in the wake of recent heavy downpours.

The worms, which are spreading fast, have destroyed crops on thousands of acres in Uasin Gishu, Nandi and the Elgeyo Marakwet counties despite efforts by Ministry of Agriculture officials to contain the spread of the pest.

In Uasin Gishu, the regional government has already moved in to avert the crisis by procuring chemicals worth Sh15 million as a stopgap measure to fight fall army worms reported to have invaded six constituencies. The county produces about 4.3 million bags of maize per year and there is fear the production may drop to about three million bags due to invasion of their crops by the deadly worms.

Pesticides sprayed

The county procured the chemicals through emergency funds and is also seeking support from the national government in the fight against the destructive pest.

County Executive Committee member for Agriculture, Samuel Yego, says sporadic cases of fall army worms have been reported in Moiben, Turbo, Soy, Kapseret and Ainabkoi constituencies and neighbouring areas.

Yego said that they have been able to spray a number of farms under maize crop that have been invaded by the army worms, but added that more should be done to control the pest. “We have received overwhelming reports from small- and large-scale farmers in the region that the fall army worm is spreading in the farms and urgent intervention from the national government is required,” he said.

“We are taking early precautions in sensitising farmers on the need to report promptly to our field extension officials once the worm is spotted. We have also procured spraying equipment and chemicals to stall the attacks,” he said.

Uasin Gishu county government has already trained its staff on the management of the crop. However, Yego said the national government ought to provide additional funds to avert the situation from getting worse.

The regional governments of Nandi, Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet have also sent passionate appeals to the national government to intervene in the fight against the worm that is still a major challenge for county governments.

Led by Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago who is also the chairman of North Rift Economic Bloc (NOREB), the food basket counties say inadequate funds have hampered their efforts to mitigate the spread of the pest.

Mandago said that if not tamed early, the pests, which are spreading rapidly, have the potential to cause 100 per cent loss in maize crops resulting in food insecurity and loss of income for the local farmers.

Maize production

Moiben MP Silas Tiren said the leading maize- producing counties of Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet requires about Sh3 billion from the national government towards the control of army worm invasion. “Unless the national government steps in to avert the re-emergence of fall army worms, the effects on maize production in the food basket of North Rift region will be devastating this season,” warned Tiren.

He said that scores of small-scale farmers are the worst hit as they are not in a position to purchase chemicals from agrovet shops to control the pests since prices are beyond their reach. Tiren, who is a member of the National Assembly’s Committee on Agriculture, said the counties cannot tackle the fall army worm menace effectively owing to inadequate resources.

The lawmaker said that pesticides for fall army worm control are too expensive and if farmers are left to procure the chemicals themselves or herself to control the pest, the cost of production will increase. This, he said, will deny the farmers a good return for their produce. “There is urgent need for the national government to supplement efforts being put in place by devolved units by providing subsidy on chemical used to control fall army worms,” said Tiren.