Experts, MPs call for sobriety on implementation of new syllabus

Irene Githinji, Mathew Ndung’u and Harrison Kivisu

Asection of members of the National Steering Committee on Curriculum Reforms has defended the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC), saying it is not a ‘one-man show’.

At the same time, two MPs have called for dialogue between Education Cabinet secretary George Magoha and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) for the sake of smooth implementation of CBC.

Although some of the steering committee members had previously made public their independent positions on the new syllabus, 13 of them have come out for the first time to declare their support for the rollout.

They called for unity, determination, goodwill and faith among stakeholders as they work towards nurturing all learners. “Let us have in mind that globally, every country is rethinking education anew as technology-driven complexity continues to cause endless evolution of the workplace,” they said.

Taxpayers’ money

In a statement, they castigated Knut for its stand on CBC, saying objections recently raised by its Secretary General Wilson Sossion are ill-timed, given that they are being raised in mid-air yet Knut is a member of the steering committee and “we boarded the flight together in 2016”.

As a key and active member of the committee, the committee members said Sossion has been their colleague all along. “Our engagement as a platform for broad and diverse consultations with education stakeholders is a matter of public knowledge,” said the concerned committee members.

The multisectorial team was established in April 2016 by the then Education Cabinet secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i to guide the process of Curriculum Reforms. “Far from being a ‘one- man show’, as alleged, the process of implementing the CBC has all along been and continues to be consultative and participatory under the leadership of the Ministry of Education,” they added.

The committee members have appealed to Knut to consider the magnitude of taxpayers’ funds already spent into the implementation of CBC. There has also been a massive contribution of expertise, reports and stakeholders, facilitated by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), State, private sector and partners.

Challenges galore

“We piloted CBC at a national level for a whole year before full implementation began. Let us consider convolution being visited upon the children and parents by the mere contemplation of an about-turn on the rollout of a curriculum that has been in the works way before 2016,” they said.

The members said they fully acknowledge the critical role of teachers and unions in implementing CBC. “We ask that while there may be some imperfections that continue to be polished, it is vital that we do so by pulling together and not by pulling apart… It is without question that teachers are the vital cog without which the CBC is unable to move,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina has asked Knut to soften its stance on the implementation of the new syllabus and support its implementation. He said he believes Prof Magoha means well on the new system and its implementation is long overdue but will be beneficial to pupils.

“The ministry should have implemented the new curriculum like yesterday and I am asking Knut and other stakeholders to give Magoha the support he needs to move forward,” Wainaina said and called for dialogue to resolve any contentious issues.

His Kisauni counterpart Ali Mbogo also urged Magoha to tackle challenges that may derail execution of the syllabus. “We urge him and Knut to resolve any outstanding challenges so that our children are not caught up in the disagreements,” he said.