The three biggest German names in luxury motoring, Mercedes, BMW and Audi have a directly competing line up of models and yet, all three have different ethos guiding them. You get the impression Mercedes and BMW though impressive in their own right, are a tad mainstream.

Anyone who becomes successful gravitates towards a Mercedes or a BMW. Both are like two identical suits by master tailors using the finest fabrics, with one better suited for dancing.

Audi too has the refinement and luxury to compete with the imperious two. If it were a suit, it would still be masterfully put together, but it would be fine linen and fashionably crumpled. Audi is a brand that appeals to fashion forward individuals who think it appropriate to wear shoes without socks.

Globally, the Audi A3 is the best selling car bearing the four-ringed logo. Credited with inventing the premium small car class, the A3 is plentiful even on Kenyan streets, despite the absence of an Audi dealership in East Africa. I got my hands on a 2012 1.4-litre automatic example over the weekend.

Design

First impressions? Clean, simple, elegant, and classic. This is a hatchback in the traditional sense and proportions, but with a finessed timeless finish in and out that makes it a beauty to behold. There is no getting away from the fact that it doesn’t have a Mercedes or BMW badge, that gaping grille borrowed from the A8 gives the hatchback a handsome executive presence.

The interior definitely makes the equivalent BMW 1 series look dull and dated. The fabrics and textures feel premium and you can see the hand of deliberate design in details such as the knobs.

The seats are what you would expect in a Sh1.4 million car; simultaneously plush and firm. On the technology bit it comes with many safety acronyms and rear parking sensors, cruise control, dual-zone climate control and a 5.8-inch screen to control it all.

The rear seats have ample legroom and sufficient headroom for anyone less than six feet, although being exactly six feet long, I couldn’t imagine enjoying a two-hour drive back there. While the boot is generous, the rear seats don’t fold flat, wasting valuable volume.

Safety sees seven airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, a more rigid structure using aluminium and hot-formed steel. This not only saves weight, but also results in a five-star rating for the A3. Oddly however, the pedestrian collision rating went down 33 per cent on this model. So you are safe as long as you’re in it.

Driving

The 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol smoothly delivers 120 horsepower and 200Nm of torque to the front wheels. It takes a never-ending nine seconds to get off the line up until about 3,000 rpm where it starts to get lively.

It keeps up easily with traffic on the highway and although tyre noise could be lower, the cabin is sufficiently insulated from the racket. This is where the A3 earns its four rings. If you had any doubt about its premium credentials the A3 is comfortable and eerily quiet on smooth tarmac.

Hit a pothole due to inattentiveness like I did and the suspension travels a fair bit. Oddly, despite being soft, with high profile rubber wrapped around the 16-inch wheels, at low speed the suspension picks up even the slightest imperfections on the road. Not enough to make it feel like a wheelbarrow, but enough to be irritating.

Show it a bend and you get a fair bit of body roll, it feels wooly in the corners compared to its cousin the Golf, but the little hatchback nevertheless remains confidently planted. The steering, which is electronic, feels a bit distant and detached.

Verdict

All in all, the A3 is a restrained alternative to the Mercedes A-Class and BMW 1 series. It has a better interior than both and with the revs up the six-speed manual is truly enjoyable to drive. The biggest problem I had was a lack of grunt.

When you mash the throttle, you always feel that the 1.4 is barely sufficient to shift the 1,250kgs. Unfortunately, the manual is actually better than the sluggish automatic and the only way to address this is to settle for the 1.6-litre version. Also as much as I enjoyed rowing the manual, in everyday traffic, the automatic is much easier to live with.